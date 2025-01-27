Don’t beat yourself up if you’re a little confused about the Paradise release schedule. Hulu dropped its premiere early, and the streaming service has pulled an unprecedented move with the new show.

We’re less than one month into January 2025 and already we’ve been treated to a plethora of exciting new TV. On New Year’s Day, Netflix dropped the latest Harlan Coben series Missing You, followed by second seasons for XO Kitty and The Night Agent.

This month also saw the long-awaited premiere of Severance Season 2, Apple TV’s best show to date. And for reality TV lovers, Single’s Inferno Season 4 and Love Island: All Stars Season 2 debuted.

Now, there’s another entry to add to the binge-watch list: Paradise, a new mystery show that’s been celebrated for its twisty opening episode. (Don’t worry, there are no spoilers ahead).

What time is Paradise Episodes 2 & 3 out?

Following the early debut of Episode 1, Paradise Season 1 Episodes 2 & 3 are set to drop on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 on Hulu at 12am PT / 3am PT.

For those outside of the US, the new TV show is available to watch on Disney Plus. You can check other time zones below:

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

If you’re a cable viewer, Hulu has landed an unexpected but welcome cross-platform release. ABC and FX are set to air the series at a later date: Episode 1 will drop on ABC on January 29 at 10pm PT, and on FX on February 1 at 10pm PT.

Although the plan was originally for Paradise to drop three episodes for its premiere on January 28, Hulu instead released the first one early on January 26.

Why did Episode 1 drop early?

According to Deadline, the reason for the early release is likely down to the fact that Episode 1 ends with one of the show’s “many jaw-dropping twists, so the hope is likely that the cliffhanger would hook viewers in.”

Additionally, the outlet highlighted that the decision was probably spurred on by the many positive reviews Paradise has received. At the time of writing, it has a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, with many praising its thrilling storyline and stellar cast performances.

Clearly, Hulu is determined to ensure viewers tune in. Its decision to air the premiere shortly after its release date on ABC and FX is highly unprecedented, suggesting this is a show the streaming service believes in.

And it appears to have worked, with viewers at home largely singing the praises of Episode 1 – including its twist ending. Taking to X/Twitter, one wrote, “Paradise on Hulu maybe has the best pilot episode I’ve seen in years!”

“Paradise in Hulu may have had one of the best opening episodes I’ve seen in a minute,” said another.

A third added, “Just watched the sneak peak episode for Paradise on Hulu starring Sterling K Brown and this series has the potential to be one of the best shows ever put out. Phenomenal start to this one, put it on your list!”

How many episodes are there?

Paradise Season 1 consists of eight episodes, all of which are approximately one hour long.

This is quite the departure from creator Dan Fogelman’s infamous TV show This Is Us, which typically had around 18 episodes per season. However, it’s an altogether different show: while This Is Us was a family drama, Paradise is a conspiracy thriller.

Fogelman has big plans for Paradise, saying he’s hoping for a three-season run. So long as Hulu renews it for a second chapter, the writer and his team are ready to go.

“We have almost the whole season broken, and almost written now,” he told Variety when asked where he’s at with Season 2.

“The fundamental problem in streaming is these shows that people get hooked on then go off the air for two and a half years. And so my goal is to have this thing back on television at least within a year.”

Paradise Season 1 release schedule

Once the first three episodes are out, Paradise Season 1 will fall into a regular release schedule, with single episodes dropping each week. You can check out the schedule below:

Episode 1: January 26

Episode 2: January 28

Episode 3: January 28

Episode 4: February 4

Episode 5: February 11

Episode 6: February 18

Episode 7: February 25

Episode 8: March 4

What it’s about

Paradise appears to be a political thriller about the assassination of President Cal Bradford and the following investigation by Secret Service Agent, Xavier Collins. However, when it comes to the plot, it’s probably best to leave all expectations at the door.

When asked if and when viewers can expect answers about the questions raised, Fogelman told Variety, “What I can say about this show – which is exciting for me having come off six years of This Is Us – is any question about a mystery or something that provokes a question gets answered in the course of the first season of the television show.”

“By the end of Episode 7, you will have answers to all the questions about the big picture mystery of the world,” he added, stating that any remaining questions will be resolved in Episode 8.

Who’s in the cast?

Sterling K Brown plays Paradise protagonist Xavier Collins, seeing him team up with Fogelman after their long collaboration on This Is Us. Meanwhile, James Marsden plays Cal Bradford. Other cast members include:

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond, aka Sinatra

Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriel Torabi

Jon Beavers as Billy Pace

Krys Marshall as Agent Nicole Robinson

Aliyah Mastin as Presley Collins

Percy Daggs IV as James Collins

In the meantime, check out more great TV shows to watch this month, as well as the most anticipated series coming in 2025.