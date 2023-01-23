Pamela, a love story: Release date, trailer, Tim Allen controversy, and more

Pamela, a love story is Pamela Anderson’s life, in her own words, and this is everything we know about the documentary, from release date and cast to trailer and controversy.

One of the biggest TV shows of 2022 was Pam and Tommy, which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the title characters, and focussed on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous stolen sex tape.

Neither star was involved with the making of the drama however. And now Anderson is putting her own side of the story out there, in a Netflix documentary about her life.

So this is everything we know about Pamela, a love story.

Pamela, a love story hits Netflix on January 31, 2023.

That’s exactly a year after Pam and Tommy dropped on Hulu, with that show launching on February 2, 2022.

It’s a single feature-length documentary, clocking in at 1 hour 52 minutes.

Pamela, a love story cast: Who’s in it?

Being a documentary, Pamela, a love story features contributions from Anderson’s family and friends. And maybe work colleagues, with Baywatch cast members also expected to appear.

But Pamela herself takes center stage, the film being her tale, as she endeavors to set the record straight regarding her career and relationships, and become the “hero of my own story.”

Pamela, a love story plot: What’s it about?

This is the official synopsis for the documentary…

An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.

Is the trailer for Pamela, a love story online?

Yes, the trailer was released on January 10, 2023, and has already been viewed nearly 1 million times. You can watch the trailer below.

Potential controversy: Tim Allen allegation explained

Pamela Anderson has also written an autobiography – entitled Love Pamela – which hits shelves the same day the documentary launches on Netflix.

Variety saw an early copy of the book, and quotes this story about an incident with Tim Allen on the set of Home Improvement.

Pamela Anderson: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen responded in a statement: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.” So at present, it’s his word against hers. We’ll have to wait until January 31 to see if the explosive allegation makes it into the documentary.