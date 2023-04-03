Paddington 3: Paddington in Peru gets exciting filming update

Prepare your marmalade sandwiches, because Paddington 3 is on the way – Paddington in Peru will start filming very soon.

Paddington, based on the decades-long adventures of the titular bear, was an unexpected smash hit upon release in 2014, grossing more than $280 million worldwide and garnering immense critical acclaim.

Its sequel isn’t just superior – it’s one of the greatest family movies of all time, featuring an inspired turn from Hugh Grant and an ending we still can’t think about without getting teary-eyed.

That said, we’re six years on and still waiting for the threequel. Well, our patience will soon be rewarded: Paddington 3 is finally happening.

Paddington in Peru to start filming soon

Paddington 3, titled Paddington in Peru, will kick off production on July 24, as reported by Deadline.

No official plot details have been revealed about the third entry, but we can make an assumption from the title: the world’s favorite big-screen bear is going home to “deepest, darkest Peru.”

Casting hasn’t been confirmed either, but it feels fair to presume that Ben Whishaw will reprise his role as Paddington – if he doesn’t, we riot – alongside Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, and Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy.

While Paul King helmed the first two movies, he’s serving as an executive producer – with a story credit – this time around. Dougal Wilson, best known for directing adverts and Coldplay’s Life in Technicolor II video, will make his feature debut.

In a statement, King said: “After 10 years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure.

“Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Paddington 3 doesn’t have a release date right now, but it’ll likely drop in 2024, if not 2025. Check out our other TV & movies coverage here.