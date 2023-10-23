Paddington 3 finally gets release date

Marmalade sandwiches are back on the menu now that Paddington 3 has finally been given a release date.

With the first two Paddington films establishing themselves as firm fan favorites, the hype for plans around Paddington 3 has yet to slow down.

Officially titled Paddington In Peru, fans already know that the threequel for the animated bear is officially in the works.

Now the next big update has made itself known, with Paddington 3 finally securing a solid release date.

Paddington 3 is set to release on January 17, 2025 in North America, with U.K. viewers getting the film on November 8, 2024.

It might feel like a long wait to finally see the third installment of Paddington’s adventures – and in a way, that’s because it is.

In April 2023, Paddington In Peru was scheduled to go into production in July of the same year, giving fans an estimated release window of 2024. Unfortunately for U.S. fans, the wait is now extended to the beginning of 2025, while U.K. viewers still need to wait for longer than a year to see our favorite talking (and fully clothed) bear.

“Just so everyone is aware, I am counting down the days until Paddington in Peru is released… 15 days 8 hours to go!” one excited fan posted on X/Twitter.

“Paddington 3 so true both previous movies are literal perfection,” added another, with one user stating “I’m there day 1.”

Further details surrounding Paddington 3 have yet to be revealed, but the threequel already has a lot to live up to.

Paddington 2 has been voted as one of the best films ever on Rotten Tomatoes, maintaining an astronomical score of 99% on the Tomatometer.

Ben Whishaw is expected to return as Paddington, with Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, and Samuel Joslin also as the Brown family. Olivia Colman is set to appear as a reverend mother who runs the home Aunt Lucy is staying at, with Antonio Banderas as riverboat captain Hunter Cabot.

Paddington 3 was also originally set to star Rachel Zegler, but the project is “continuing without her,” which has caused worldwide speculation.

No trailer or plot details have been confirmed for Paddington 3 at this time.

Paddington In Peru will be released on January 17, 2025, in the U.S. and November 8, 2024, in the U.K.

