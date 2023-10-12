Pact of Silence cast: All actors & characters in Netflix series
Pacto De Silencio, translated as Pact of Silence, is the hit new telenovela on Netflix – here’s your guide to the cast and characters of the mystery-thriller series.
Netflix’s soapy mystery dramas have consistently captivated audiences, with viewers enamored by the unexpected twists and turns and the entertainment value they bring.
The Tailor, Dear Child, The Surrogacy, Who Is Erin Carter? and Fake Profile are just a few examples from 2023 alone. And now it’s the turn of Pacto De Silencio, a new Spanish-language telenovela capturing the attention of viewers from across the globe.
With all 18 episodes available to stream on Netflix now, here’s your guide to the Pact of Silence cast, including the actors and the characters they play.
Pact of Silence cast & characters
Before we get into it, check out the synopsis for Pacto De Silencio: “Brenda is a successful influencer – but that wasn’t always the case. She was abandoned by her biological mother at birth and grew up on the streets.
“Now she’s on a mission to find out who left her for dead. What she knows: the headmistress of the school her bio mom went to once helped four teens get rid of a baby. So Brenda’s tracking them down, one by one, to exact her revenge.”
Brenda Rey: Camila Valero
Camila Valero plays Brenda Rey, a bright and successful young influencer who’s garnered a 10 million strong following count. But behind the bright lights of her career, she’s dealing with the trauma of her childhood, having been left for dead by her mom as a baby.
Brenda is headstrong and determined to get revenge on those who wronged her.
Valero is best known for Unstoppable, El Refugio, Perfectos Desconocidos, and Herederos por Accidente.
Ramona Castro: Chantal Andere
Chantal Andere plays Ramona Castro, a philanthropist and former headmistress of an all-girls private school the four teens who abandoned baby Brenda attended.
In the opening scene, it appears Ramona is pulling the strings – but what exactly does she know, and why is she involved?
Andere has appeared in La Usurpadora, Marima, Sortilegio, and The Other Woman.
Fernanda Alarcón: Adriana Louvier
Adriana Louvier joins the Pact of Silence cast as Fernanda Alarcón, a rich housewife who enjoys the finer things in life – and who often butts heads with her teenage daughter and husband.
She was one of the four teens who abandoned Brenda years prior, meaning she’s harboring some secrets of her own.
A number of Louvier’s acting accolades include ¡Que viva México!, La Mujer del Diablo, Amor en Custodia, and Fachon Models.
Martina Robles: Marimar Vega
Marimar Vega plays Martina Robles, another of the four teens who is now living her life as a singleton who inherited her family’s very successful real estate business.
Vega has starred in the likes of El Juego de las Llaves, Valentina’s Wedding, Love of My Loves, and Daniel & Ana.
Sofía Estrada: Litzy
Litzy Vanya Domínguez Balderas, better known by her stage name Litzy, plays Sofía Estrada, a writer and mom who, unlike her peers, isn’t active on social media. She is also one of the group who abandoned Brenda.
Litzy is a singer and actress, with a number of her acting credits including Quiéreme Tonto, Al Otro Lado del Muro, and The Weapon.
Irene Bustamante: Kika Edgar
Kika Edgar joins the Pact of Silence cast as Irene Bustamante, a stern and powerful congresswoman who makes up the fourth member of the group who were seen leaving baby Brenda for dead at the start of the series.
Edgar has starred in La Reina del Sur, Mujeres Asesinas, The Power of Destiny, and Contra Viento y Marea.
Alex: Martín Barba
Martín Barba plays Alex, Brenda’s close friend who helps her to track down the women involved in the scandal and enact her plan of revenge.
Barba is best known for The Return, Lady of Steel, Yo Quisiera, and Cucut.
Adriano: José Manuel Rincón
José Manuel Rincón plays Adriano, Irene’s stepson. As explained by Brenda, Irene’s husband helped her get elected, and “now her stepson is her right-hand man.”
Rincón’s other acting accolades include High Heat, Senda Prohibida, Monarca, and Caer en Tentación.
Rodrigo: Erick Chapa
Erick Chapa joins the Pact of Silence cast as Rodrigo, Fernanda’s husband and father to their two children.
Chapa has starred in Preso No. 1, Paquita la del Barrio, Enemigo Íntimo, and Atrapada, among others.
That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Pact of Silence, which is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:
