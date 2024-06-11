Pachinko Season 2: Does it follow the original book storyline?

Apple TV+’s 2022 series Pachinko was a grand hit for its emotionally gripping story based on Min Jin Lee’s book and with Season 2 on the way, it has a story to continue.

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, Pachinko told the story of a family matriarch named Sun-ja and her family legacy. The Apple TV+ series travels between her past, her venture to Japan, her current life, and her grandson’s story.

Pachinko was created to showcase the Korean diaspora and tell the story of Korean immigrants forced out of their home country.

The series was a success and led Apple TV+ to greenlight a second season with the original cast returning. But where does Season 2 lead and will it follow the original book?

Does Pachinko Season 2 follow the book?

Yes, Min Jin Lee’s original book is extensive and has more than enough storyline that will be explored in Pachinko Season 2.

The last time fans saw Sun-ja, she had immigrated to Japan following her new husband Baek Isak. However, due to the political turmoil of the time, Baek Isak is taken by authorities as a conspirator against Japan.

It left Sun-ja to raise her children alone. Koh Hansu secretly meets his son and gives him words of advice saying “be so good they can’t deny you what you’re owed.” While giving him the pocket watch Sun-ja pawned for money.

Pachinko Season 1 ends with Sun-ja selling kimchi at the local market to make ends meet. The first season explored only the beginning of Sun-ja’s story in the original novel, alongside her grandson’s ambition to prove himself in present-day Japan.

According to Deadline, series creator Soo Hugh revealed, “We do get to World War II in Season 2.”

The new season will have a time jump to fit the novel’s timeline. It will not only focus on where the series left off with Sun-ja but also shift the spotlight to her two sons.

“It’s about the story of her, continued from Season 1… even heavier, but still, there’s joy,” teases the creator. “Still, there’s joy.”

The only discrepancy from the book will be Solomon Baek’s storyline shift. At the end of Season 1, he struck a deal with a powerful Japanese businessman that’s described as a “deal with the devil.”

“I think we are seeing him question his preconceived notions of what success looked like when we meet him at the beginning of the season, and I’m rooting for him to find a healthier and less toxic idea of success,” said actor Jin Ha who portrays Solomon.

Pachinko Season 2 will premiere on August 23, 2024, and release a new episode every week until October.