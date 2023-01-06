Owl House fans warn others about Season 3 Episode 2 “For the Future” leak

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

The Owl House’s final season is a cause of great excitement for fans, but now a leak of episode 2 has caused great upset.

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 is finally on its way to the Disney Channel, bringing answers to the cliff-hanger that aired last October, and seeing the return of Luz and her friends to the Boiling Isles.

Now, fans will know that the episodes of this current season air differently than previous ones. The show is being concluded in this final season through three special 44-minute episodes, which means that each episode is super significant to the story.

Which means that recent leaks of the upcoming episode has thrown the entire fandom, or at least the fandom on Twitter, into madness.

Twitter warns other Owl House fans about leaks

Firstly, don’t worry, we won’t spoil those leaks here!

But while we won’t talk about what the leaks entail, we can talk about what happened around them.

Yesterday, Owl House creator Dana Terrace posted on Twitter promoting the upcoming episode, stating “The Owl House returns January 21st for the second special episode of season 3: “For the Future””.

However, shortly after, numerous video clips were released and spread across Twitter, YouTube, and iTunes, depicting scenes and spoilers from the upcoming episode that weren’t officially intended to be known. According to Terrace, the leaks were released by the show’s company itself.

These clips were viewed poorly by many devoted fans, who then took to Twitter to warn other fans against them. “Reminder for The Owl House fandom: DO NOT POST ANY LEAKS THAT ARE REAL FOR THE SECOND EPISODE OF SEASON THREE” one user stated.

“People are being so disrespectful to the hard work Dana and the Owl House crew put into the show. Idc if you couldn’t help yourself, don’t watch or share the leak!” another fan warned.

The Owl House creator responds to the new leaks

Terrace herself responded to the leaks, first angrily in a now deleted Twitter thread, but she then went on to thank the fans for all their support in blocking the leaks, stating, “You’re all so kind and I’m thankful for the support but I forget how overwhelming so many reactions can be to a single thought.

“(My feelings on the matter haven’t changed tho haha) Anyway, Jan 21st is comin up and we hope everyone enjoys the ep REGARDLESS!”

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 will premiere on January 21, 2023.