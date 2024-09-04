Netflix’s most grueling reality TV show has finally returned

When is the Alaskan wilderness fun? When you’re not there. For 16 new contestants, Netflix’s reality show Outlast is about to put them through their paces.

Even though Netflix has a never-ending supply of traumatic drama, it isn’t always the new TV shows that are the most difficult to watch.

For reality TV fans, the arrival of Outlast on the streaming service in 2023 changed the game, sending 16 unsuspecting newbies into the Alaskan wilderness to battle the elements. Across eight episodes, teams of lone rangers had to work together for a massive cash prize.

If you binged the first season and wanted more, we’ve got good news – Season 2 has finally started as of September 4.

We’ve got a mix of players this time, ranging from those who really need the cash to those who just love the game. The rules have largely stayed the same – four teams, survive the longest… but allegiances can be switched at any time.

Fail to find a new team in the timeframe… and you’re out.

If the concept sounds messy, many fans will agree. One posted on Reddit, “Just finished the show and it was a mess from beginning to end.

Netflix

“The barebones were decent in concept but the lack of rules had it falling apart. Half the people thought they were playing a morally just survival of the fittest while the other half was just planning on cheating and scheming their way to victory.

“Granted the cheating and underhanded tactics made it a bit more interesting but some things were just too far.”

A second agreed, “I liked the show, some choices were weird but I felt like it had a good premise. But I 100% lost respect for the show when consequences-free raiding hit the scene. The game was clearly half-baked and that was embarrassingly on full display.”

Annoyingly, Outlast Season 2 is following the tried-and-tested Netflix formula of dropping in two halves. You can find the first batch on the platform now, but you’ll have to wait until September 11 to find out how it all ends.

