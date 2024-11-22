Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe is open to returning as Claire in sequel series

Outlander is set to end with Season 8, but star Caitriona Balfe says she’d be game to return as Claire in any potential sequel series in the future.

Based on the books by Diana Galbadon, Outlander launched on Starz in 2014, and the show’s mixture of history, romance, action, and time-travel adventure turned it into an immediate hit.

A decade later, audiences are still tuning in to see what the show throws at star-crossed lovers Claire Randall (Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) as their aspirational relationship continues.

But all good things must come to an end! Part 2 of Season 7 concludes in January before the entire series comes to a close with Season 8 of Outlander, which has just completed principal photography.

Belated sequels and nostalgia-infused reboots are now all the rage in TV however, and Outlander’s time-travel conceit makes a continuation very possible.

Starz

So while discussing Season 7, we asked Balfe if she’d ever be interested in returning to play Claire in some future iteration of the show after Season 8.

“I always say never say never,” came the response, “Because I’ve lived with this character for 11 years and she’s changed my life and given me so much. I feel like she’s part of me.

“I think for right now we’ve probably told as much of the story as the writers felt was there, but if they have something else to say then yeah, of course. Why not?”



The Outlander universe is already expanding, with Starz ordering 10 episodes of prequel series Blood of My Blood. While new episodes of the current series are now airing, with the upcoming Outlander release schedule here.

“I think the second half of Season 7 is probably one of the most exciting of the last couple of years of our show,” says Balfe. “There’s just so much going on – it’s not just Claire and Jamie’s story, it’s Lord John Grey, it’s William – there’s just so much happening, and it’s exciting. I think it’s going to be a fan-favorite.”

For more Outlander action, here’s Caitriona Balfe on upcoming revelations about her character, as well as some shocks and surprises to come in Season 7, plus what life looks like after Season 8.