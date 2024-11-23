Outlander star Caitriona Balfe reveals her favorite Claire Randall moment

As Outlander edges towards the end of its penultimate seventh season, star Caitriona Balfe picks her favorite Claire Randall moment from the show’s remarkable run.

Outlander has been wowing audiences since the series launched on Starz in 2014, with the mix of drama, romance, time travel, and historical adventure attracting a huge fan base.

The first half of Season 7 appeared in summer 2023, while the second half is about to drop, with the full Outlander release schedule here.

The cast has also just completed principal photography on the eighth and final season, meaning their 10-year journey has ended.

To commemorate the occasion, Dexerto caught up with Caitriona Balfe – who plays Claire – to discuss the future, and what life after Outlander looks like for the actress.

We also spoke about the upcoming episodes, in which Claire does something shocking, and also learns revelations about her history. Balfe equally revealed her favorite ever Claire Randall moment.

“It’s hard to pick one,” says Balfe. “There’s so many. But I think actually from last season, there’s a moment where Jamie’s on the battlefield and she goes to find him and she saves him from looters, and I think it encapsulates so much of who she is.

“She loves so fiercely and will do anything for the people that she loves. And she’s incredibly badass when she does it, so that’s one of my favorite moments.”

Starz

And “because she’s such a badass,” is why the star thinks so many fans connect with her character. “She’s incredibly capable,” Balfe adds. “This is somebody who has grown into this extraordinary situation and survived.

“Not only did she survive, she thrived, and is somebody who has certain skills that helped her. She’s smart, she’s empathetic, she’s a fighter, she’s incredibly passionate. But she’s also flawed, and I think all of those things come together to make an incredibly interesting character.”

Season 7 Part 2 is now airing on Starz, while for more Outlander, here’s Balfe on Claire and Jamie’s aspirational relationship, plus everything we know about forthcoming prequel Blood of My Blood.