Outlander star Caitriona Balfe calls Jamie and Claire’s relationship “aspirational”

With Season 7 Part 2 of Outlander set to air soon, we asked star Caitriona Balfe why she thinks fans really connect with Claire and Jamie’s relationship.

Outlander has been a huge hit for Starz, with the historical romance running for seven seasons across a decade, with an eighth and final season coming, followed by prequel series Blood of My Blood.

A through-line for the show has been the love between WWII nurse Claire Randall, and Highland warrior Jamie Fraser.

The connection they share captured the imagination of readers worldwide in Diana Galbadon’s books, and has been beautifully brought to life by actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan onscreen. So we asked Balfe why she believes audiences connect with the characters.

Starz

“I think it’s aspirational,” says Balfe. “They are two people who are incredibly different, due to their upbringing and circumstances. But yet they have quite a lot of similarities as well.

“They both are incredibly passionate, incredibly hot-headed, but have a real sense of justice. They love fiercely, they fight fiercely, and they’re flawed. They really push each other to be better versions of themselves. And I think we’d all love to feel like we’re in a relationship that is as vital and passionate as theirs.”

As for whether the couple will get a happy ending, Balfe says: “No matter what situation they’re in, I think the Frasers will always be tested and things never go smoothly, but in the end, I think the enduring thing is they have each other and they have their love.”

Outlander returns to Stars on Friday, November 22, 2024 – you can find the full release schedule here.

For more about the show, we’ve also got news of revelations about Claire in upcoming episodes, plus Caitriona Balfe on Life after Outlander. You can head here for our list of the best TV shows of all time.



