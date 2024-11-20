Outlander Season 7 returns this week – Part 2 release time & schedule

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will arrive this week, with Claire and Jamie finally sailing back to Scotland – and if you can’t wait for its release date, this is exactly what time you should tune in.

Outlander may not be produced by Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney Plus, but over its seven-season run (with an eighth and final chapter in production), it’s quietly become one of the most binge-worthy TV shows of the past 10 years.

It launched in 2014, following Claire (Caitríona Balfe), a nurse in World War II who’s transported back in time to 1743 and, after a chance encounter with Jamie Fraser, she becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.

A lot has gone down since then – Jamie and Claire’s wedding (and their reunion), Bree finally meeting Jamie, the Battle of Culloden, and that’s really the tip of the iceberg – and after over a year, Season 7 Part 2 is days away from its release.

What time is Outlander Season 7 Part 2 out?

The first episode of Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will premiere on Starz at 5pm PT/8pm ET on Friday, November 22.

You can either sign up for Starz directly or subscribe via Hulu’s add-on. If you’re based in the UK, it’ll be available to watch at the same time on MGM+, accessible via Prime Video. Don’t worry about trying to work out all of the other time zones, either – we’ve listed them below:

Canada: 8pm

Brazil: 9pm

Portugal and western Europe: 1am (Saturday, November 23)

UK: 1am (Saturday, November 23)

Spain and central Europe: 2am (Saturday, November 23)

Bulgaria and eastern Europe: 3am (Saturday, November 23)

India: 5:30am (Saturday, November 23)

Australia: 10am (Saturday, November 23)

New Zealand: 12pm (Saturday, November 23)

Remember, most streaming services offer seven-day free trials, so if you’re unsure about adding another direct debit to your bills, you can give Starz or MGM+ a try before committing long-term.

How many episodes are there?

There will be eight episodes in Outlander Season 7 Part 2, bringing the season’s total episode count to 16.

This marks the first time the series has produced 16 episodes for a single season since Season 1, with Seasons 2-4 having 13 episodes, Season 5 having 12, and Season 6 having just eight (likely as a result of global restrictions, as it was released in 2022).

Outlander Season 7 release schedule

Starz

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will air weekly on Fridays (or Saturday mornings, depending on your location) until its finale, and you can find its full release schedule below:

Episode 9: ‘Unfinished Business’ – November 22, 2024

Episode 10: ‘Brotherly Love’ – November 29, 2024

Episode 11: ‘A Hundredweight of Stone’ – December 6, 2024

Episode 12: ‘Carnal Knowledge’ – December 13, 2024

Episode 13: ‘Hello, Goodbye’ – December 20, 2024

Episode 14: ‘Ye Dinna Get Used to It’ – December 27, 2024

Episode 15: ‘Written in My Own Heart’s Blood’ – January 3, 2025

Episode 16: ‘A Hundred Thousand Angels’ – January 10, 2025

Caitriona Balfe recently wrapped on Season 8, which could be released in late 2025 – in other words, don’t expect to wait too long for the final season.

What will happen in Part 2?

Starz

Season 7 Part 2 will pick up with Claire and Jamie making their way back to Scotland, and according to Balfe, it’s “one of the most exciting” chapters of the show to date.

“There is so much happening. There’s a storyline that to me was so shocking reading it, in terms of Claire and what she does and the fallout from that, and what everybody does is quite shocking,” she told Dexerto.

“And there’s just so much going on – it’s not just Claire and Jamie’s story; it’s Lord John Grey, it’s William. There’s just so much happening, and it’s exciting. I think it’s going to be a fan-favorite.”

As per the show’s official synopsis, “the perils of the Revolutionary War force [Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian] to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home.”

Is Outlander Season 7 on Netflix?

Outlander Season 7 isn’t available on Netflix in the US – but there’s still a sneaky way you can watch it.

New episodes will premiere on Netflix in select territories: Belgium, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Poland, Singapore, and South Korea. So, if you sign up for a VPN, just change your location to any of these places and you should be able to watch Season 7 Part 2 on Netflix.

However, if you’d rather wait, just know that Season 7 won’t arrive on US Netflix until mid-late 2025 at the earliest.

In the meantime, check out our list of TV shows streaming this month and the best TV shows of 2024 so far.