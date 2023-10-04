Our Flag Means Death Season 2 cast: All actors & characters

Our Flag Means Death is back, and with the same large cast of characters. Here’s everyone you need to know for Season 2.

The HBO Max romantic comedy, which follows blundering pirate captain Stede Bonnet as he attempts to make a name for himself as a pirate while simultaneously falling in love with Blackbeard, has been one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

The series, created by David Jenkins and directed by Taika Waititi ended on an emotional cliffhanger for its first season, which means that fans had been begging for Season 2. Thankfully, Season 2 heard their calls, and will be premiering on HBO’s streaming service Max tomorrow. Click here to find out when you can watch it.

But considering how big the cast is for Our Flag Means Death, you may need a reminder of all the faces that are about to return. So here’s the list of everyone you need to know.

Our Flag Means Death cast & characters

Our Flag Means Death follows this plot: “After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now they have to survive it.”

Below we have listed all the major characters that will likely pop up in the second season, along with where you might have seen their actors before.

Stede Bonnet: Rhys Darby

HBO Max

Stede Bonnet is the lead of Our Flag Means Death. After leaving high society Stede refers to himself as the Gentleman Pirate, and while his ways are considered odd by other sea-men, his crew grows to love him as their captain. As does a certain Blackbeard.

Rhys Darby can be seen in What We Do in the Shadows, along with Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Yes Man.

Blackbeard: Taika Waititi

HBO Max

Blackbeard is Stede’s love interest, but also one of the most fearsome pirates in all the ocean. Having conquered the seas, Blackbeard is bored, and thus finds Stede’s unconventional ways endearing. However, Blackbeard has a lot of baggage to deal with before he can truly open himself up.

Taika Waititi is best known for his directing work, but he has starred in many of his creations, including What We Do in the Shadows and JoJo Rabbit.

Izzy: Con O’ Neil

HBO Max

Izzy is Blackbeard’s right-hand man, and arguably the main antagonist of the series. While not explicit, it seems he is somewhat of a jealous ex of Blackbeard’s, and thus hates Stede for causing Blackbeard to change and grow beyond his old violent ways, ways that Izzy still loves.

Con O’Neil can also be spotted in acclaimed series such as Chernobyl and Happy Valley.

Jim: Vico Ortiz

HBO Max

Jim is an interesting figure in Season 1, as they had put on a fake beard and pretended to be mute to gain a place on the ship. This was due to Jim’s story being a renege quest, as after being trained by nuns they are hunting out the people that murdered their father. However, they have since been forced to be part of Blackbeard’s crew.

Vico Ortiz is a well-known Drag King, and also appears in These Thems and Misdirection.

Oluwande: Samson Kayo

HBO Max

Oluwande is the most reasonable and trustworthy of the crew, and for a time is the only person that knows Jim’s secret. He is even unanimously chosen to be the captain after the mutiny against Izzy.

Samson Kayo has also worked on The Bubble, Puss in Boots and the Last Wish, and Death to 2020.

Black Pete: Matthew Maher

HBO Max

Black Pete is the most resistant to having Stede as a captain at first, as Pete claims that he once worked for Blackbeard. However, Pete has come a long way since then in terms of opening himself up to others, and is even getting into a relationship with Lucius.

Matthew Maher can be seen in Funny Pages, Air, and The Kill Room.

Nathaniel Buttons: Ewen Bremner

HBO Max

Buttons is the lookout for the crew, which he often does with the help of a certain seagull friend. He’s a bit of an intense oddball, and has a tendency to go nude, but is a good guy overall.

Ewen Bremner can also be seen in the Trainspotting movies, along with Creation Stories and The Rundown.

Frenchie: Joel Fry

HBO Max

Frenchie is arguably one of the more “chill” members of the Our Flag Means Death crew, and a skilled musician and sewer. But because of these skills, like Jim he is forced to remain part of Blackbeard’s crew at the end of Season 1.

Joel Fry also stars in Cruella, Yesterday, Plebs, and In The Earth.

Lucius Spriggs: Nathan Foad

HBO Max

Lucius’ fate seems to hang in the balance this season, as he was (SPOILERS) thrown overboard by Blackbeard last season. But it’s likely we’ll be seeing his sarcastic yet supportive self in the future as he continues to scribe for whoever’s in charge.

Nathan Foad can also be seen in Newark Newark, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, and Bloods.

Our Flag Means Death Season 1 is currently available to stream on HBO Max, and you can find out more about Season 2 here.

