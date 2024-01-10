Our Flag Means Death canceled by Warner Bros after just two seasons

Our Flag Means Death has been officially canceled after just two seasons, putting an end to the latest Taika Waititi series.

Created by David Jenkins and directed by Taika Waititi, who also stars as Captain Blackbeard, Our Flag Means Death has built up a dedicated following across its two seasons.

The Max series is a period rom-com, centering on the blundering Stede Bonnet as he attempts to make a name for himself as a pirate while simultaneously falling in love with Blackbeard. While the series has amassed a dedicated fanbase, it has also been praised by critics, both seasons being certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite this critical and commercial praise, Max parent company Warner Bros. has just announced that Our Flag Means Death will not be coming back for a third outing and has officially been canceled.

The news, which was first announced by The Hollywood Reporter, included an official statement of the cancelation by a spokesperson from Max.

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.”

In light of this, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the news that Our Flag Means Death will not be back for more.

One Twitter user wrote, “Oh no, that’s a bummer to hear that Our Flag Means Death has been canceled after just two seasons. It’s always disappointing when a show you enjoy doesn’t continue.”

Article continues after ad

Another added, “What?? I remember the fight to even GET another season! This is so sad!”

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.