It’s almost time to roll out the red carpet, because the nominations for the 2025 Oscars are in – and while some categories have clear winners, others are harder to decide.

Cast your mind back to the best movies of 2024. Going into the Oscars, we’re spoiled for choice, whether it’s Wicked, The Brutalist, A Different Man, The Substance, or Dune: Part Two.

Courtesy of Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang, this year’s nominations have just been announced. We’ve listed them all below, plus our predictions for the 2025 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more.

Article continues after ad

You’ll find the nominees for each category, and our expected winners will be placed at the top of each list in bold. The list will also be ordered to indicate the next likely winner; so in the case of the Best Picture category, the 10th entry is the least likely to win – according to me, anyway.

Article continues after ad

Best Picture

The Brutalist

Conclave

Anora

Emilia Perez

Wicked

A Complete Unknown

The Substance

Dune: Part Two

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

Best Director

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Demi Moore, The Substance

Mikey Madison, Anora

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Isabella Rosellini, Conclave

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Best Original Screenplay

The Brutalist

Anora

A Real Pain

The Substance

September 5

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Nickel Boys

A Complete Unknown

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Film Editing

The Brutalist

Anora

Conclave

Emila Pérez

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Better Man

Wicked

Alien: Romulus

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

‘El Mal’ from Emilia Pérez

‘Mi Camino’ from Emilia Pérez

‘The Journey’ from The Six Triple Eight

‘Like A Bird’ from Sing Sing

‘Never Too Late’ from Elton John: Never Too Late

Best International Film

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Flow

The Girl With The Needle

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Best Animated Feature

The Wild Robot

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Memoir Of A Snail

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two

Wicked

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

Wicked

Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Documentary Feature

No Other Land

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments Of A Beating Heart

The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Best Live Action Short Film

The Man Who Must Not Remain Silent

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

Best Animated Short Film

Wander to Wonder

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Yuck

This article is being updated as more nominations come in…