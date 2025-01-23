Oscars 2025 nominations & winner predictions for every category
It’s almost time to roll out the red carpet, because the nominations for the 2025 Oscars are in – and while some categories have clear winners, others are harder to decide.
Cast your mind back to the best movies of 2024. Going into the Oscars, we’re spoiled for choice, whether it’s Wicked, The Brutalist, A Different Man, The Substance, or Dune: Part Two.
Courtesy of Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang, this year’s nominations have just been announced. We’ve listed them all below, plus our predictions for the 2025 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more.
You’ll find the nominees for each category, and our expected winners will be placed at the top of each list in bold. The list will also be ordered to indicate the next likely winner; so in the case of the Best Picture category, the 10th entry is the least likely to win – according to me, anyway.
Best Picture
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Anora
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- A Complete Unknown
- The Substance
- Dune: Part Two
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
Best Director
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
- Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Best Supporting Actor
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
- Isabella Rosellini, Conclave
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
Best Original Screenplay
- The Brutalist
- Anora
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- September 5
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Sing Sing
- Nickel Boys
- A Complete Unknown
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Film Editing
- The Brutalist
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emila Pérez
- Wicked
Best Visual Effects
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Better Man
- Wicked
- Alien: Romulus
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
- ‘El Mal’ from Emilia Pérez
- ‘Mi Camino’ from Emilia Pérez
- ‘The Journey’ from The Six Triple Eight
- ‘Like A Bird’ from Sing Sing
- ‘Never Too Late’ from Elton John: Never Too Late
Best International Film
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Flow
- The Girl With The Needle
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Best Animated Feature
- The Wild Robot
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Memoir Of A Snail
Best Sound
- Dune: Part Two
- Wicked
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
- The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Conclave
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Costume Design
- Wicked
- Conclave
- A Complete Unknown
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Substance
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Documentary Feature
- No Other Land
- Black Box Diaries
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments Of A Beating Heart
- The Only Girl In The Orchestra
Best Live Action Short Film
- The Man Who Must Not Remain Silent
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not A Robot
- The Last Ranger
Best Animated Short Film
- Wander to Wonder
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Yuck
This article is being updated as more nominations come in…