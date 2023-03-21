Oscar-winning duo the Daniels reportedly working on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series

Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are reportedly set to direct at least one episode of the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series.

As first reported by One Take News, recent Oscar-winning directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are set to be involved in the upcoming Star Wars TV series, Skeleton Crew. The outlet reported that the Everything Everywhere all at Once duo is locked in to be directing at least one episode of the show.

However, it is still yet to be revealed if they will be further involved with the project. Lucas Film has thus far declined to comment on the news, We’ll be sure to keep you updated when and if they do come out with a formal statement on the matter.

ABC The Daniels walked away with seven Oscars for Everything Everywhere all at Once.

The Daniels reportedly set to direct Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode

Yet another brand new Star Wars show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew boasts an impressive ensemble of younger stars, led by Dumbledore actor Jude Law. While an exact release date for the series is yet to be announced, fans should expect it to arrive at some point late in 2023.

The show is set nine years after the battle of Yavin, which places it five years after Return of the Jedi and starting at almost the same time as Season 1 of The Mandalorian. While some are worried this show will be more focused on a younger demographic, creator Jon Watts has already assured audiences that this “will not be a kid’s show.”

Having the Daniels attached to the project is a major win, as the two have just found giant success thanks to their recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once winning seven Academy Awards during the 2023 Oscars.

