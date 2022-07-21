Oppenheimer teaser trailer to screen before Nope

Cameron Frew . 1 hour ago

The first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will hit cinemas alongside screenings of Nope, a social media post has revealed.

Is Christopher Nolan the biggest filmmaker working today? Who else can summon the world’s most famous actors for a black-and-white movie about the creation of the atomic bomb, and still make general moviegoers excited? His name is the selling point, something increasingly rare these days.

Tenet was an extraordinary leap for the director, but its unforgiving, knotty plot and much-debated release during a gap in global restrictions didn’t do wonders for its box office returns.

That, and Warner Bros. strategy with HBO Max caused a rift between Nolan and the studio, causing him to part ways and shack up with Universal, making Oppenheimer his first movie outside of WB since Insomnia in 2002.

Oppenheimer teaser trailer is screening before Nope

While Oppenheimer isn’t due for release until summer 2023, it finished shooting in May this year, with the film currently in post-production.

According to Twitter user @itsnicclarke, a teaser trailer for Oppenheimer is already screening alongside Jordan Peele’s Nope. “Just went to a premiere and NOPE and there was an OPPENHEIMER teaser trailer before it and dude it was SO SICK I CANNOT WAIT,” they wrote.

Also, as shared by @TrailerReport, the trailer has already been rated G in Quebec, suggesting its release – either in cinemas or online, eventually – is imminent.

This does echo Nolan’s past strategy with trailers, in that they’re only available to view in theatres for a brief period. Tenet also had an exclusive IMAX prologue alongside screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

What is Oppenheimer about, and who’s in it?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project. The film is based on his autobiography American Prometheus, and will follow his contributions that led to him being known as the “father of the atom bomb.”

The book’s synopsis reads: “J. Robert Oppenheimer is one of the iconic figures of the twentieth century, a brilliant physicist who led the effort to build the atomic bomb for his country in a time of war, and who later found himself confronting the moral consequences of scientific progress.

“In this magisterial, acclaimed biography 25 years in the making, Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin capture Oppenheimer’s life and times, from his early career to his central role in the Cold War. This is biography and history at its finest, riveting and deeply informative.”

The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Peck, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich, Gary Oldman, Olivia Thirlby, and more.

Oppenheimer will hit cinemas on July 21, 2023.