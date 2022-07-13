Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Who are the main suspects?

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 23 minutes ago

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building has arrived, and with it, another murder. But who are the main suspects? Spoilers for Only Murders in the Building to follow…

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has finally arrived on Disney+, or at least, the first four episodes have. The first season was a critical success, following three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively – who live in the prestigious Arconia building, as they attempt to solve the mystery of their neighbor’s death.

The season served many twists and turns, but managed to come to a satisfying conclusion, with the murderer being taken away by the police. However, the season also ended with a twist, as the three podcasting detectives were suddenly framed for another murder, after veteran Arconia resident Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) appeared dead at Mabel’s feet in her apartment.

The second season now follows the trio as they attempt to clear their name, by finding out who really killed Bunny, while someone out there seems desperate to pin incriminating evidence on them.

Disney+ Bunny met an unfortunate end in the last moments of Season 1.

Who killed Bunny in Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

While the main trio of Only Murders in the Building are great, the show also presents a fantastic supporting cast. Season 1 saw cameos from Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, and even Sting, along with other memorable characters that lived in the Arconia.

Season 2 kept many of these characters in the forefront, but has also introduced some new faces, such as Cara Delevingne’s Alice.

However, many of these new residents may actually be implicit in Bunny’s murder, but who seems the most suspicious?

Alice – Cara Delevingne

Hulu Alice seems friendly…too friendly, perhaps?

While technically not a tenant of the Arconia, Alice (played by Delevingne) becomes very close with Mabel in Season 2, as the two share a kiss in the second episode. She is the curator of a hipster gallery exhibit, and after noticing Mabel’s wall mural, invites Mabel to be part of her art network. Alice seems wonderful enough, but as is the case with mystery shows, not everything may be as it seems.

The fact that Alice is so eager to get close with Mabel already makes her a figure of interest. Throw in the fact that Alice is an art curator, and a big part of the mystery is a painting that has disappeared from Bunny’s apartment, and Alice’s involvement with the murder seems a lot more likely. While she hasn’t been in the past 2 episodes, lessening her significance in the case, the writers may just be preparing her to be a shock villain.

Leonora Folger – Shirley MacLaine

Disney+ Lenore doesn’t seem too upset that her daughter is dead.

Lenore (played by the legendary Shirley MacLaine) is another new character in Season 2. She is the mother of the recently deceased Bunny, but oddly enough, she doesn’t seem that upset by her death. Instead, she is much more focused on recovering the priceless painting that Bunny owned.

She has a tendency to dodge Charles’ questions, which makes her all the more suspicious, but it’s eventually revealed out she was actually having an affair with Charles, who himself is a very ominous character. Even if she was too feeble to physically kill someone – as shown by her attempts to use a knife when eating – she could still be involved. Like Alice, she hasn’t shown up super lately, but that doesn’t make her any less suspicious.

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer

Disney+ Amy Schumer plays an off-putting character… herself.

Amy Schumer fills the slot that Sting did in Season 1, that being the celebrity playing themselves and living in the Arconia’s penthouse. Schumer has just been a one time appearance thus far, but in this short time she’s established that she not only wants to buy the rights to the main trio’s true crime podcast, she also wants to star in her imagined TV adaptation of it, as Jan, who was the killer last season.

This alone makes her motives seem sketchy; perhaps she got so into character that she started murdering people herself. Perhaps she wants to keep the podcasters close, in the way that Teddy Dimas did last season. What makes her even more suspicious is that she fishes the painting that everyone is fighting over out of the dumpster and hangs it up proudly, in an attempt to unsettle our main trio, perhaps?

Howard – Michael Cyril Creighton

Disney+ Howard seems harmless enough… or does he?

Howard (played by Michael Cyril Creighton) was a suspect last season, and turned out to be innocent, but the same might not be said of this season. Like everyone else, he is interested in Bunny’s missing painting, but he seems especially interested in the main trio’s investigation into the matter. Plus, Bunny’s assailant appears to be male, and Howard is one of the few male suspects in the show.

Howard has no problem walking straight into other people’s apartments, regardless if they give him permission. He also claims to have been aware of Jan’s true motives before Charles was, and asks insistently about the upcoming podcast episodes regarding Bunny’ murder. Suspicious behavior, if you ask me.

Nina Lin – Christine Ko

Disney+ A baby isn’t the only thing hiding beneath Nina’s surface.

Nina (played by Christine Ko) is a new character in Season 2, and is arguably the main suspect of Bunny’s murder as of the fourth episode. According to Howard, she is violent – she did give him a black eye after all – and “If you thought Bunny was a bitch… get a load of this one.”

Nina and Bunny had a big fight on the day of Bunny’s death, as Bunny was refusing to step down as Board President. Bunny also wasn’t allowing Nina to install a futuristic glass dome on top of the Arconia, which meant, in Nina and her partner’s words, “She had to go.” Could this have been a power grab from Nina, with physical assistance from her male partner? She states to Charles that she desperately wants to avenge Bunny’s death, but this could easily be a lie.

Cinda Canning – Tina Fey

Disney+ Is Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning… or cunning?

True crime podcasting extraordinaire Cinda Canning (played by Tina Fey) was initially an ally to the budding podcasting trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver in Season 1. However, things have changed after the latter have grown in popularity, and subsequently been accused of murder.

Canning was one of the first people on the scene after Bunny’s murder, and now she seems set on discrediting their names in her own podcast, perhaps to wipe out the competition they bring. Plus, with her extensive knowledge of true crime, she may the only one smart enough to get away with murder.

Charles’ Father

Disney+ Bunny’s painting is incriminating in more ways than one.

Now, this theory may be a little out of the box, but it’s not impossible. Sure, Charles stated that his father died when he was young, but if there’s one thing this show has proven, it’s that no one is ever telling the truth. And since Bunny’s last word was “Savage,” which is his father’s last name, the man clearly holds significance in the story.

The painting that everyone is fussing about after Bunny’s death actually depicts Charles’ father, as he was having an affair with both the artist, Rose Cooper, and Bunny’s mother at the time. Not only that, but it seems like he actually had something to do with Coopers’ disappearance in the 50s, and according to Cinda, he was in and out of prison for years. Even if he didn’t kill Bunny, clearly there is something going on with him.

Lester – Teddy Coluca

Disney+ Lester is the first in line after Bunny’s murder.

Lester is the doorman of the Arconia, and while he doesn’t show up much, there is still reason to be suspicious. Lester and Bunny were always at slight odds with each other, and Bunny did threaten to fire Lester on the day that she died. He was also one of the first people on the scene after the main trio were framed for Bunny’s death.

Lester has many qualities that would aid him in murder. Carrying all those bags means that he’s strong, he’ll likely know the Arconia inside-out (including all it’s secret tunnels), and since he’s the Doorman, he would probably go undetected while skulking about. He could have murdered Bunny right under people’s noses.

Teddy and/or Theo Dimas – Nathan Lane and James Caverly

Disney+ Teddy and Theo may be back for revenge.

Now, this may be a reach. Teddy and Theo were arrested last season for their grave-robbing roof-pushing escapades, and have only returned to the Arconia in the recent fourth episode. This arguably makes it impossible for them to commit Bunny’s murder, and since the show is a mystery series, it would probably be quite boring for them to be involved again.

However, we don’t know exactly when either Teddy or Theo got back – perhaps they arrived earlier than we think. They’re obviously capable of committing and covering up murder. And Teddy did state last episode that he was going to “f**k” our main trio over, which could potentially involve framing them for Bunny’s murder.

This list will be updated as Only Murders in the Building Season 2 continues.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+.