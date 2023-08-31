Paul Rudd’s character in Only Murders in the Building is revealed to have beef with the Pope at the end of the latest episode – so, here’s Ben Glenroy’s t-shirt drama explained.

At the end of Episode 5 of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, a tabloid magazine article about Paul Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy is revealed.

We won’t reveal how or by whom, as that’s a spoiler. But then, over the end credits, we get a good look at the piece in question. Which doesn’t portray the actor Ben Glenroy in the best light. While also having fun at Paul Rudd’s expense.

So here’s what the hack job says about Ben Glenroy, and his issues with the head of the Catholic church.

Only Murders in the Building: Ben Glenroy’s beef with Pope explained

Below a photograph of Paul Rudd, the article is titled “Ben Glenroy T-Shirt Gate,” and continues as follows about the Only Murders in the Building victim:

“The megastar (known for his especially firm abdomen) wore an offensive t-shirt to meet the Pope – but there’s more to the story.

“Ben Glenroy – whose film COBRO broke box office records last year (and cemented him as both a mega-action star and a creative visionary) is no stranger to controversy. He caused international uproar last year after he made comments about Dolly Parton while presenting her with a lifetime achievement award at the Nashville School for the Blind (and NO, we’re NOT repeating what he said!).

“Then there was the letter he ‘anonymously’ sent to Queen Latifah, followed by a series of outbursts on multiple late-night shows, which the star attributed to a since-resolved medical imbalance.”

Why Paul Rudd’s character has papal t-shirt drama

The article carries on: “But when the A-lister met the Pope last week wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the word “MANWH*RE,” millions of God-fearing fans said that “enough is enough.”

“Glenroy’s team claimed that there was a mix up; he was wearing the shirt under a sweater that he was never supposed to take off. But now sources close to the star say that this was a carefully planned prank. It certainly wouldn’t be out of character, with Glenroy stating multiple times that he’s “beefing” with the head of the Cahtolic church. What? “I never trust a Catholic who wears a yarmulke.” Touche. The t-shirt is the latest piece by street-wear deesigner SKUNK and retails for $7,500. Not too shabby!

“Note: The papal headwear in question is technically called a Zucchetto. The more you know!”

Only Murders in the Building continues to stream on Disney+. while you can read more about Paul Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy here.