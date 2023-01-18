Only Murders in the Building adds Meryl Streep to cast for season 3

The cast for Only Murders in the Building is expanding in a big way, with star Selena Gomez revealing that the third season will be getting a major addition to the lineup.

Only Murders in the Building has become one of the TV’s most recent smash hits. The trio of Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez winning over the hearts of fans all over the globe.

Disney Channel fans were immediately excited to see Gomez back on screen and leaning back into comedy acting chops that she thrived in during her run on Wizards of Waverly Place. And while the trio is the heart and soul of the show, the upcoming third season is set to add even more star power.

Article continues after ad

In a brand new tiktok Gomez, posted a video on the set of Only Murders in the Building. When confirming that the new season has begun filming, Gomez addressed her viewers, stating “hey guys, we’re on set. What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back, could this honestly get any better? Oh wait…”

Gomez then panned the camera over to Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd, who smiled before adding, “well, I do think it could get a little bit better.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The camera then cut to acting legend Meryl Streep, who popped her head out from behind the coach. Gomez captioned the tiktok “meet our new and old crew! Excuse me while I scream in a pillow.” At the time of writing, the video has already garnered over 2 million views despite only having been posted less than half a day ago.

Article continues after ad

For those having trouble loading the video, it can also be accessed here.

Time will tell if there are any other big casting announcements for the show. However, it’ll be hard to top the news of Streep being a new and fresh face to the already-stacked cast.

Only Murders in the Building season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Disney Plus. For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.