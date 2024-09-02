One Tree Hill reboot – returning cast rumors and why original creator is barred from returning

“It’s the oldest story in the world. One day you’re seventeen and planning for someday. And then quietly, and without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday.” The Nathan Scott quote ended there, but One Tree Hill’s story is set to continue in a sequel series.

The original cast is reclaiming their ground years following the end of the beloved teen drama about basketball, small-town life, and aiming high.

While it holds a special and nostalgic place in our hearts, the TV series has been tarred by creator Mark Schwahn’s fall from grace, and the female cast members who have bravely vocalized mistreatment on set.

The reclamation for Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz began with their rewatch podcast, ‘Drama Queens’. Who could have guessed revisiting Tree Hill in that could spur a new TV show to continue the legacy?

There’s no One Tree Hill sequel series release date. It’s reportedly in development and hasn’t entered production.

Warner Bros.

Variety reported the reboot on August 30, 2024. The news was a total shock. There hadn’t been rumors about a sequel, nor had cast members floated the idea seriously.

However, when you consider One Tree Hill’s pop culture legacy and the podcast reminding us of the show’s warming effect when separated from its creator, it makes sense Netflix would consider bringing it back.

The report claims original stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Daneel Ackles are executive-producing and Becky Hartman-Edwards (Firefly Lane, Parenthood) is attached to write and executive produce.

It also says Bush (Brooke) and Burton (Peyton, who left the show in Season 6) would reprise their roles with Ackles (Rachel) also in talks to appear. “No word yet on if other original series stars would also return,” Variety wrote.

We imagine Joy Lenz would be involved in some capacity, given how close she is to Bush and Burton.

Mark Schwahn drama explained

OTH creator Schwahn allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted actors on the set of the TV show.

The cast talks about their experience on the show and the process of trying to separate it from Schwahn on their podcast.

Burton and 17 other One Tree Hill cast members accused him of sexual harassment and, in some cases, assault, in 2017.

They wrote in a letter published in Variety, “Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress.

“Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be.

“Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe.”

Former One Tree Hill writer Audrey Wauchope claimed she was subject to frequent unwanted advances. She shared, “I’m furious and sad and everything else that years later I don’t feel safe to be able to do anything real about this and that it seems to be happening all over this town.”

Schwahn was fired or suspended indefinitely from all projects following the letter.

What could the plot be?

There’s no confirmed plot yet. One Tree Hill ended with Nathan, Haley, and Brooke celebrating their high school legacy by watching Jamie Scott grow up and join the basketball team. The sequel series will likely follow characters we know in the later stages of their lives, as well as their kids.

There’s the option for the reboot to follow totally new characters, but that would defeat the point and also contradict Variety’s sources.

Are there any trailers?

There are no trailers because filming on the One Tree Hill reboot hasn’t started.

If the sequel doesn’t use the same theme song, what’s the point?

A trailer is far off at this point in time.

How to watch

The One Tree Hill sequel will be on Netflix when it comes out.

The series is reportedly being developed by Netflix and Warner Bros. TV. This means it would stream exclusively on the former’s platform.

