Presence is a new horror movie from Ocean’s 11 director Steven Soderbergh and Jurassic Park writer David Koepp, but before seeing it, you need to know one thing.

Steven Soderbergh’s retirement is going well, as the director who claimed to be done with film multiple times, now has two movies out this year.

Black Bag is a spy flick that stars Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender and releases in March. While Presence is a ghost story that premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, and hits screens worldwide this week.

But before you buy a ticket to Presence, there’s one thing you should probably know about the movie…

Presence isn’t scary

Presence is being pitched as a hardcore horror movie, with the film’s trailer featuring quotes that call it “uniquely haunting,” and say the film “will leave you gasping for air.” One critic claims “it terrifies you,” while another says Presence is “one of the scariest movies you’ll see this year.”

Trouble is, Presence isn’t particularly scary, and that’s coming from someone who becomes blubbering wreck in the least scary movies. Indeed, I still get nightmares from Superman 3.

But that’s fine, because Presence isn’t going for big scares. Instead, David Koepp’s script is a solemn drama about a family in crisis. The film kicks off with that family – mother and father Rebecca (Lucy Liu) and Chris (Chris Sullivan), plus their teenage children Chloe (Callina Liang) and Tyler (Eddy Maday) – moving into a beautiful suburban house.

But all is not well with the quartet, with mom drinking too much, dad getting advice from divorce lawyers, and the kids constantly bickering. All of which seemingly stems from a recent tragedy that has struck Chloe’s friend group, and seriously affected her mental health.

That’s about all we’re going to say about plot to avoid spoilers, but the bulk of the movie deals with their interpersonal relationships, as the family slowly falls apart. Which is more sad than scary.

Why Soderbergh’s film is still a horror movie

Presence is still a horror movie however, for two key reasons. First is the film’s central conceit, which is the fact that events are both seen and heard from a ghost’s POV.

Neon

From minute one, we’re watching everything through the elevated eyes of a spirit floating around the home, following the family from room-to-room as they inspect the house, move in, and try to make a life there.

Which is creepy, but never scary. Think David Lowery’s A Ghost Story, but limited to a few weeks rather than centuries.

The second reason Presence enters horror territory is through the film’s final third, which again we won’t spoil here. But there are twists and turns you won’t see coming, as proceedings become increasingly unpleasant in the build-up to a devastating denouement.

So enter Presence ready for a spellbinding story that’s tragic, and melancholy, and ultimately quite nasty. Just don’t expect to be scared.

Presence is in theaters from September 23, 2025. For more genre fare, head here to find out which scary movies we’re looking forward to in 2025, or here to read our list of the best horror movies ever.