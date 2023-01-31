One Piece live action: Everything we know – cast, plot & more

The One Piece live-action Netflix series is almost here – so, here’s everything we know so far, including cast, plot, any release date updates, and more.

Get ready to sail the four seas, because One Piece is almost here!

For those who don’t know what One Piece is, One Piece was originally a manga – the highest-selling manga of all time, in fact – written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It was adapted into an anime by Toei Animation in 1999, which is still going strong 1,000 episodes later, with an anime film – One Piece Film: Red – having come out in the last few months.

But the One Piece train – or boat in this case – isn’t stopping, because a live-action series has been in the works for a few years now. Ever since Netflix announced a One Piece live-action adaptation in 2020, fans have been waiting excitedly to hear any information about the show. So here’s everything we know so far.

The One Piece live-action series will drop on Netflix in 2023 – we don’t have a specific release date right now, but we’ll update this space upon further announcements.

The release year was recently announced by Netflix in a Twitter post, after filming officially wrapped on the show’s first season.

Since the show is set on the ocean, in many tropical environments, we could predict the show to drop during summer, but that’s just a prediction.

One Piece live-action cast: Who’s in it?

The cast is large for the One Piece live-action series, as the anime has one of the biggest casts out of any show. Here is the cast list so far:

Iñaki Godoy – Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu – Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Gibson – Usopp

Emily Rudd – Nami

Taz Skylar – Sanji

Morgan Davies – Koby

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino – Alvida

Aidan Scott – Helmeppo

Jeff Ward – Buggy

McKinley Belcher III – Arlong

Vincent Regan – Garp

Peter Gadiot – Shanks

Sven Ruygrok – Cabaji

Len-Barry Simons – Chu

Richard Wright-Firth – Officer Ukkari

Jean Henry – Fullbody

Colton Osorio – Young Luffy

Langley Kirkwood – Captain Morgan

Celeste Loots – Kaya

Alexander Maniatis – Klahadore

Craig Fairbrass – Chef Zeff

Steven Ward – Mihawk

Chioma Umeala – Nojiko

If you’re wanting to read more about these actors, and who their characters are, click here.

The President of South Africa – where the series in being filmed – released a press statement about the show, which had this to say about the casting:

“One Piece, which is set in Cape Town, involves more than 50 South African cast members; more than 1 000 crew member jobs (consisting of 67% previously disadvantaged individuals and 46% youth employees), as well an Academy of Creative Excellence (ACE) mentorship programme for more than 30 young creatives and technicians in collaboration with the SA Film Academy during 2022.”

The live-action series is being produced by Tomorrow Studios, the company behind Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop adaptation. Steven Madea and Matt Owens, of X-Files and Agents of Shield fame respectively, are the live-action showrunners. Original series creator Eiichiro Oda has been heavily involved in the production as well.

Is there a One Piece live-action trailer?

Sadly, at the time of writing, there is no trailer for the One Piece live-action show on Netflix.

However, there are some teaser images, which can be seen above. Furthermore, during Netflix’s 2022 Geeked Week, fans were shown that production of the series was well underway, as clips of the anime’s many wonderful boats being built in excruciating detail were shown during a sneak peek video, which you can watch below:

The clip is introduced by showrunners Madea and Owens, alongside actor Iñaki Godoy, who plays – and matches the energy of – Luffy.

One Piece live-action plot: What is it about?

So far there is no official Netflix plot synopsis for the show, but we can expect the series to follow the manga and anime’s plot.

In an alternate Earth where Pirates are a dime a dozen, the series will focus on Monkey D. Luffy, a teenage boy who gains a rubber body after eating Devil Fruit. The story follows him while, inspired by childhood idol the Red-Haired Shanks, he sails across the seas to find the One Piece and become the King of the Pirates.

While it isn’t fully clear which specific anime arcs the live-action show will be covering, we can guess they will be early arcs, and judging by certain characters that have been cast, it seems that the Baratie Arc, the Orange Town Arc, the Arlong Park Arc, the Syrup Village Arc, the Romance Dawn Arc, and the Loguetown Arc will be included.

The Romance Dawn Arc especially seems confirmed, as in 2021 Netflix unveiled the script for the first episode, which is titled “Romance Dawn.” So far, 10 episodes are expected for the live-action show.

We will update this article when we learn more.

The One Piece anime can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

