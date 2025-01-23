One Piece & LEGO collab announced ahead of Season 2 release on Netflix

In celebration of the One Piece live-action television series, Netflix announced LEGO sets.

One Piece Season 1 shattered expectations on Netflix, debuting at number one in 46 countries and tallying 71.6M views in the first four months. Following a successful launch, the series was renewed for Season 2 and is scheduled to air in 2025.

Besides a first look at live-action Chopper, Tomorrow Studios has remained tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the upcoming saga. However, the One Piece mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, claimed that Season 2 will “shock audiences.”

On top of the highly anticipated Season 2 release, fans now also have One Piece LEGO sets to look forward to.

One Piece LEGO set confirmed

Netflix

Lego, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios collaborated to create One Piece Lego sets. Lego did not provide an official release date but assured fans there will be more information in the coming months.

“For 25 years since the anime started, I’ve been asking for a Lego toy, and finally my dream is being fulfilled with a live-action collection,” Oda said. “Thank you to the LEGO group.”

As for what fans can expect from the collection, LEGO stated, “These sets will feature the main crew as seen in the show for the first time in LEGO Minifigure form, transporting fans into the heart of the action featuring settings and scenes pulled straight from the screen.”

From Season 1, LEGO has plenty of iconic locations to pull from, including the crew’s Going Merry ship, the Baratie ship, and Arlong Park.

Based on what we expect Season 2 to cover, Loguetown and Drum Island are also perfect backdrops for a LEGO set.

Fans can visit the official One Piece LEGO website for updates about the upcoming project. And for more about the Netflix series, check out why Oda believes the show doesn’t need to be a one-to-one adaptation.