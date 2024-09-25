One Piece gets unexpected Sakamoto Days crossover thanks to card game

Two beloved Shonen mangas, One Piece and Sakamoto Days, just featured an unexpected crossover thanks to a card game, so here’s what you need to know.

One Piece Card Game was released in Japan in July 2022 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the manga. The game was also introduced worldwide later that year. It is a collectible card game based on Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga and anime series.

In the game, players create their own decks of cards and battle each other to decrease their opponent’s life to zero. Sakamoto Days creator Yuto Suzuki created a Shanks illustration as one of the collectible cards.

Sakamoto Days is one of the most popular new-gen Shonen manga, which will soon get an anime adaptation, so the series’ popularity continues to rise. Apart from that, J Stars Victory VS creator Kyousuke Usuta also shared a Buggy illustration.

Shanks is a beloved One Piece character so no wonder fans are incredibly happy about it as they praise how amazing he looks.

One fan writes, “MY FAV OP CHARACTER DRAWN BY THE AUTHOR OF MY FAVORITE NEW GEN MANGA UGHHHHHHH WILL BE GETTING THIS!”

“Kinda crazy seeing authors of other manga doing OPCG arts, no wonder the art is so peak,” adds another.

“Oda is so based that he has other busy mangaka drawing his cards for a card game (that no one even plays lol),” a third one chimes in.

A fourth one praises, “Respect to Yuto Suzuki, he never misses. It’s always a treat to your eyes when you see his illustrations.”

The One Piece manga is currently featuring the Elbaf Arc of the Final Saga, so check out the release date and spoilers for Chapter 1128. For more from the high seas, check out our article on a potential traitor and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.