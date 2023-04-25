One Piece Day 2023 date, venue, stream & more

Here’s a look at what’s in store for One Piece Day 2023, a celebration of one of the greatest manga and anime in the world, including its dates and other details.

As one of the shonen classics, One Piece has been around for over two decades. The series earned its popularity through its multiple complex storylines, unique characters, and expansive world-building. The series continues to inspire audiences worldwide and has no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Even with the commencement of the Final Saga, there’s no telling how long it will take for Eiichiro Oda to answer all the remaining questions as well as conclude the story on a good note. Nonetheless, even fans don’t wish for the series to end anytime soon.

The never-ending adventures of the Straw Hat crew only get more exhilarating as time passes by. To celebrate the day of a fantastic anime story being introduced in the world, Japan celebrates the day this series was released as One Piece Day.

One Piece Day 2023 event date

A two-day event will be held between July 21-22 to mark One Piece Day.

Since 2017, July 22 has been declared as One Piece Day to commemorate the anniversary of One Piece’s publication. In 1997, that was the date Shueisha first began serializing One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, in the shonen manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump.

How to watch and attend One Piece Day 2023

For fans at home, One Piece Day 2023 will be available to watch via an official livestream.

If you wish to attend in person, the event is taking place at the Tokyo Big Sight, with more information about tickets, prices, and admission set to be released soon.

What will happen during One Piece Day 2023?

The website was launched on April 23rd 2023, and more information will be added when the event date draws near. The cast will most likely be present on at least one of the days.

The official website, also available in English, includes directions to Tokyo Big Sight by train, bus, or car. However, the staff will broadcast it live on YouTube for those who aren’t or won’t be in Japan.

Click here to visit the website for more information, and we will update this article with further details as and when they’re released.