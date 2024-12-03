One Piece Chapter 1133: Release date & major spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1133 finally features the tear-jerking reunion fans have been waiting for, so here’s what you need to know.

The Elbaf Arc in One Piece is expected to be particularly important, as fans are hoping to get closer to the truth about the world’s history. The Straw Hats have only just arrived at the island and an entire adventure awaits them.

However, Nico Robin is excited about Elbaf for a different reason. She will finally be able to reunite with Jaguar D. Saul, her old friend who risked his life to save her during the Ohara Incident. Robin spent 22 years believing he died at the hands of Aokiji.

Shaka revealed Saul’s status in the Egghead Incident Arc and even told her that the giant is in Elbaf. The upcoming chapter will finally feature their heartwarming reunion.

One Piece Chapter 1133 will be released on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1133 global release time zones are below:

11am Eastern Time

4pm British Time

5pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1133 features a brief flashback centering on Robin from Spandine’s point of view. He is Spandam’s father and was CP9’s chief 22 years ago during the Ohara Incident. The flashback reveals Robin once thought of ending her life but ultimately didn’t go through with it.

We also relive the horrors she went through in her life. As a powerless kid with a bounty of 79 million, Robin was living in hell. She met danger everywhere she went. In Chapter 1133, the Straw Hats arrive at Sauls’ place. He is now a history professor at Elbaf.

Another flashback reveals that a major explosion during the Ohara Incident melted Aokiji’s ice which trapped Saul. Although the Giant’s life was saved, his body was burned. As the chapter ends, Robin asks him tearfully, “Can you praise me for surviving this long?” The Straw Hats are also emotional over their reunion, but Zoro and Jinbe are nowhere to be seen.

More spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have additional information about the upcoming chapter.

One Piece’s manga has finally concluded its Egghead Incident Arc, so check out what’s happening in the ongoing Land of the Gods Arc. Also, find out where you can watch One Piece Fan Letter and what it’s about.