One Piece chapter 1086: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece’s recent chapter finally reveals the truth behind Nefertari Cobra’s death as the truth behind the secret name “D” was also unravelled. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1086.

One Piece revealed the truth behind the secret name “D” and the reason those bearing the name are considered “sworn enemies of the gods.” Chapter 1084 reveals Queen Lili’s name as well as her connection with the secret name.

Article continues after ad

One Piece’s chapter 1085 picks up from the exact point revealing Nefertari Cobra’s shock of seeing Imu sit on that Empty Throne. It doesn’t take long for the Arabasta King to figure out that he won’t be leaving the room alive after seeing the world’s greatest taboo.

The recent chapter ends with Wapol trying to run for his life after witnessing the entire thing. He came across Vivi, who was captured by Cipher Pol 0. Delve deeper to find out what will happen in One Piece chapter 1086.

Article continues after ad

Since the manga will not take a break this week, One Piece chapter 1086 will most likely release on June 11 at 12:00 am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1086 spoilers: What to expect

https://twitter.com/OP_SPOILERS2023/status/1663797473381343233?s=20

As usual, One Piece chapter 1086 will pick from the point the previous chapter left off. As the terrified Wapol runs for his life, Vivi uses him to escape from Cipher Pol’s grasp. By now, fans are aware that Vivi is hiding with Wapol in his kingdom.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, considering that the chapter cover will have an Egghead Island Theme, it’s highly likely that fans will get to see more of Luffy’s adventure on the island. Fans haven’t seen Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates since chapter 1079. Since then, the series is only focusing on revealing the truth of the world as well as featuring the major current events. The upcoming chapter will most likely cover the recent development of the Straw Hats’ alliance with Cipher Pol 0.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We’ll update this space once we know more about the next chapter of the manga.

Article continues after ad

One Piece manga is available in VIZ and Manga Plus. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Underrated Zoro moments | Muzan Kibutsuji abilities in Demon Slayer | One Piece ending | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | One Piece’s Empty Throne | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | One Piece Shanks’ twin theory | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree | One Piece Straw Hats’ Dreams