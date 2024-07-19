One Piece: Bonney’s devil fruit isn’t as powerful as you think

Bonney taking on Nika’s form in One Piece is one of the most controversial scenes in the story, but it’s not that powerful at all.

Jewelry Bonney joined the crew on their journey as they reach Egghead Island together. As soon as they arrive, they meet the legendary scientist, Dr. Vegapunk, and the Six Satellites. However, Vegapunk is the target of the World Government and the crew decides to protect him.

Even powerful opponents like Kizaru and Gorosei arrive at the scene but the Straw Hats and their allies are holding their own. Bonney grew up listening to Nika’s story by Kuma. She always believed that Nika would free her, and he did.

Article continues after ad

Luffy encourages her to take on that form as she imagines a future where she’s totally free. However, there’s a reason why this form doesn’t give her a power boost or make her one of the strongest characters in One Piece.

Article continues after ad

How strong is Bonney after the Nika transformation?

Bonney’s Nika transformation doesn’t give her any power boosts.

Manga Plus

Bonney can only transform using her Distorted Future ability. However, it doesn’t give her any of Luffy’s techniques. She can only stretch a little bit but that’s about it, and she can only hold onto that form for a few seconds.

Article continues after ad

Her devil fruit only allows her to imagine a future, but she cannot fully access all that power. Interestingly enough, turning imagination into reality is one of the biggest themes of the story. Luffy is the one who represents this theme more than anyone.

Another example is Pappag, a starfish who thought he could speak so he did. There’s no rhyme or reason, just Oda’s representation that anything can be a reality if you try hard enough. Bonney’s transformation is purely symbolic as she takes the same appearance as the manifestation of freedom.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Luffy’s devil fruit is the manifestation of the hope people have had for centuries to see Nika again. Hence, Bonney taking on Nika’s form strengthens her connection with Luffy.

Nonetheless, her powers are still the same except for the fact she can use Armament Haki. Boneny is only 12 and she will grow more powerful in the future. However, right now she hasn’t gain any additional abilities from the simple transformation.

For more Straw Hats shenanigans, check out how opposing ideals are the foundation of story. Also, look at why Roger Pirates didn’t act after learning the truth, and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.