One of Yellowstone’s biggest conflicts could have been improved with one small change

Whether it’s John Dutton vs. the latest millionaire who wants a piece of his land, there’s no shortage of bizarre and over-the-top feuds going on in Yellowstone.

And, frankly, when you understand how protective the Dutton family can be over their own legacy, their violent and unrelenting battles often make sense. But, for one dueling duo, Yellowstone fans are left scratching their heads as to why they began fighting in the first place.

It all kicks off in Season 4 of the Taylor Sheridan series, taking place right in the bunkhouse. After Jimmy’s girlfriend and her friend Laramie move in in Season 3, she diverts her romantic attention from Lloyd to the younger, moodier Walker.

Naturally, Lloyd doesn’t like this at all, especially since Walker has no hesitation in showing off his new relationship right in front of the older, wiser ranch hand. The whole affair escalates into a full-blown fight in Episode 6, when Lloyd stabs Walker in the shoulder.

Walker lives, but Lloyd’s reputation is temporarily tarnished, with Rip disappointed in his behavior. This makes for great TV, but really, this storyline doesn’t have much of an impact when you consider how this could have gone down.

As other fans have noted, the tension between Lloyd and Walker is lessened when simply reduced to the attention of Laramie. Instead, if the show had focused on the contrast between their two histories and attachments to the ranch, that fight might have had a bigger impact.

“I have no idea WHY they chose this weird jealousy thing ESPECIALLY when Laramie is young enough to be Lloyd’s daughter,” said one on Reddit. “I think it would’ve been better if Walker was a ‘spit in the face’ to everything; as in like Walker had the brand but left and was allowed to walk back in and wasn’t killed.”

Another pointed out: “I thought they were going for the ‘old ideas vs new’. There’s so much they could have done with that. Walker thinking he’s hot stuff cause he got the brand and lived and came back with new ideas to be the boss.

“Lloyd standing up for traditional ways and how they’re still useful. Walker finding out his new ways are good on paper but don’t stand up.”

“That was probably the worst storyline, and that’s saying something,” said another. “Lloyd was such a pathetic buffoon and that completely ruined the character for me.”

Of course, all’s well that ends well, and Lloyd and Walker eventually come to an agreement. And not a moment too soon, since Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will close out the show for good in November.

