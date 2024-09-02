One of Rotten Tomatoes’ worst movies of 2024 just made nearly $10 million in one weekend

Despite receiving an abysmal rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the biopic Reagan still managed to make some big bucks at the box office.

Based on Paul Kengor’s 2006 book The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism, the new movie starring Dennis Quaid hoped to inspire Americans with the tale of an actor becoming the 40th President of the United States.

Unfortunately, the film missed the mark a bit, as Reagan currently sits at a staggering 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, despite receiving tough reviews from critics as one referred to it as a “fawning biopic light on subtlety,” Quaid’s latest venture managed to defy expectations and earn $10.07 million during its four-day opening weekend.

This milestone led to Reagan ending its debut run ahead of big box office hits like Twisters and It Ends With Us, which made $9.56 million and $9.5 million, respectively.

While some may not be happy with Reagan’s success, it’s hard to argue that the movie didn’t earn it as it went through a lot of hoops to get to its 2024 release date.

Reagan was announced to be in production back in 2010, with some of its major principal cast and crew signing up to join the project between 2012 and 2016.

Finally, on September 9, 2020, the movie began filming, but everything was put on hold just a little over a month later, on October 22, 2020, due to the global shutdown.

The project also didn’t fare better after shooting wrapped. Director Sean McNamara struggled to find a distributor for the movie until the small studio ShowBiz Direct picked it up.

Even with all of these hurdles, Reagan came out on top during its premiere weekend with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Reagan is in theaters now.