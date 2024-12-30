One of Netflix’s biggest TV shows ever returns in January 2025

If you didn’t have a top-notch spy thriller on your Christmas list this year, don’t worry – Netflix has you covered with the return of one of its biggest shows ever.

2025 is already shaping up to be an unmissable year of television. There’s White Lotus Season 3, Stranger Things Season 5, and The Last of Us Season 2, to name a few. But that’s just scratching the surface, and Netflix has so much more to offer.

We’ve already had Squid Game Season 2, the follow-up to the streaming service‘s bloody drama behemoth. But January 2025 will see the return of one of the platform’s biggest shows to date: The Night Agent.

That’s right – Gabriel Basso will soon be returning as Peter Sutherland, and there’s not long to wait at all.

The Night Agent Season 2 arrives on Netflix on January 23

All ten new episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 will be dropping on Netflix on Thursday, January 3.

Unlike some of the streamer’s other offerings (we’re looking at you, Stranger Things), the break between Seasons 1 and 2 has been minimal. The first season arrived back in March 2023, and quickly shot up the charts to make a place for itself in the ranks.

Upon arrival, The Night Agent Season 1 became the third-most-viewed debuting series on Netflix within four days. It was so successful that the streamer even renewed the drama for a second series within the first week.

Now, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, a third season has already been greenlit.

Based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name, The Night Agent follows Peter Sutherland, a lowly FBI agent who’s tasked with monitoring a single phone within the White House. It hardly rings, except for one occasion which throws Peter into a nation-wide conspiracy that leads him to protecting Rose Larkin, a former cybersecurity CEO.

Fast forward to the season finale, and Peter is now a fully-fledged night agent after having proved himself. He’s on a plane, newly promoted and heading off on a proper mission. This is where Season 2 picks up.

At the time of writing, The Night Agent has 74% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For more, check out all the other new shows joining Netflix over the next month. You can also get your spy fix with our guides to Mission: Impossible 8 and the Black Doves recap and ending explained.