One of Kevin Costner’s best movies reportedly had a TV reboot starring Chris Pratt in the works

According to a new report, Kevin Costner’s most underrated movie was being reworked into a TV show starring Chris Pratt – and no, it’s not a Western.

Despite being king of the cowboy hats in the modern age, Kevin Costner‘s filmography isn’t limited to horse wrangling and gun slinging. He’s also done romance movies and political dramas, but one of his most memorable movies is Field of Dreams.

The sports movie came out in 1989 with Costner playing Ray Kinsella, a farmer who discovers that his humble cornfield attracts the ghosts of dead baseball legends. As such, he goes about building a baseball field for them to play in, despite the doubts of others.

Costner’s bigger projects and Western reputation makes Field of Dreams something of a forgotten gem – and one that allegedly almost got the reboot treatment in the form of a TV show starring Chris Pratt.

According to a report by Puck, a Field of Dreams show was in the works at Peacock. Michael Schur, creator of The Good Place and Parks and Recreation, was behind the development.

What’s more, Pratt was due to star in the show, which apparently boasted a whopping $15 million budget per episode. (For comparison, that’s reportedly the same episodic budget as The Mandalorian.)

It wouldn’t be the first time Pratt had been attached to a baseball-themed project. In 2011, he played Scott Hatteberg in Moneyball, a drama based on the real-life Oakland Athletics team.

So, what went wrong with Field of Dreams? Well, according to Puck, Pratt and Schur both left the project, leaving Peacock without a confident replacement for either. Given the massive cost and loss of its star, the streaming service didn’t want to risk it.

It’s possible that Field of Dreams might have become a huge hit for the platform, especially with the knowledge that The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper, Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s and Andre Braugher were all slated to join.

The original Field of Dreams movie in itself was a massive success. Critically praised and with three Academy Award nominations (including Best Picture), it’s since become a staple of the sports genre.

For more sports, check out everything we know about Ted Lasso Season 4. You can also take a look at all the new TV shows that did come to life, as well as how to watch Horizon: An American Saga.