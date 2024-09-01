One of Kevin Costner’s best movies just dropped on Netflix – and it’s not a Western

Kevin Costner might be between Horizons right now, but one of his most underrated projects just landed on Netflix, and there’s not a cowboy hat in sight.

Before Costner was fronting Yellowstone as John Dutton, and before he saddled up to take on a four-part Western saga with Horizon, he was helping the ghosts of baseball legends play once again.

Field of Dreams, released in 1989, starred Costner as Ray, a humble farmer whose life gets thrown into disarray when he starts communicating with dead baseball superstars, who convince him to turn his cornfield into a diamond.

“If you build it, he will come,” is one of the great pieces of dialog to come from ’90s cinema, and parodied in movies like Wayne’s World 2. Nominated for three Academy Awards (including Best Picture), Field of Dreams has since become one of Costner’s signature movies.

Granted, Costner’s Western filmography might be more well-known, but as one of the best sports movies ever made, as well as one of Costner’s top ten highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes (with an 88% score), it’s well worth checking out.

Field of Dreams was added to the streaming service on September 1, 2024, just a week after it was reported that the movie was due to get a TV adaptation with Chris Pratt in the leading role.

However, the show never came to pass, meaning the only way to catch the story of one man’s test of faith is by heading over to Netflix and witnessing Costner in his prime.

Field of Dreams recently re-entered the conversation after the 96th Academy Awards, wherein comedian John Mulaney referenced the movie while presenting the award for Best Sound. “I love Field of Dreams, that should win Best Picture…though they’ll probably go with one of this year’s,” he joked.

