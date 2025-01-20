One of the biggest Netflix shows ever finally returns this week

If you’ve already exhausted your watchlist, Netflix is ending January on a strong note with the return of one of its biggest thriller series to date.

The big streaming services have helped get the New Year off to a bang. Not only did Netflix release Squid Game Season 2, but other platforms have also given viewers the likes of Landman and Severance Season 2.

That’s all well and good, but what’s coming up next on the small screen? Thankfully, Netflix is coming in hot with another new TV show release, and it’s the follow-up to one of the streamer’s biggest hits ever.

So, ready your comms and get ready for some espionage, because The Night Agent Season 2 is almost here.

The Night Agent Season 2 arrives on Netflix this week

All 10 episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 will be arriving on Netflix on January 23. The first season of the spy thriller ended up being a huge success for the platform, becoming the third-most-viewed series debut on Netflix in its first four days.

Within a week, it had been renewed for a second season. Now, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, the show has already been renewed for a third.

These days, The Night Agent is sitting comfortably at 74% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who gets enlisted as a phone operator in the secretive Night Action division. When he’s pulled into a government-wide conspiracy after answering a call, he has to step up and prove himself to be just as valuable in the field.

The first season blew fans away with the deep-rooted political mystery and never-ending string of twists. Now, the second season is returning to pick up where we left off, with Peter as a full-blown Night Action agent.

The official synopsis reads: “Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, the new episodes pick up after the high-octane events of Season 1. Peter’s efforts to save the president were successful, and now he’s earned the opportunity to become a Night Agent.

“Working in the secretive organization Night Action in Season 2 will push Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

While you wait for Night Agent Season 2 to arrive, why not check out our cast guide? You can also revisit what’s happened with our Season 1 recap, and check out all the other 2025 TV shows you have to watch.