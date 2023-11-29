One Day: Release date, cast, plot & more

A new adaptation of David Nicholls bestselling novel One Day is heading to Netflix in 2024 – here’s everything we know about the show, from release date and cast, to plot and more.

One Day was published in 2009 and immediately became a literary phenomenon. Each chapter is set on July 15, charting the ups and downs of a relationship on that day over 20 years, a clever conceit that captured the imaginations of readers worldwide.

A movie soon followed, with Lone Sherfig directing from a script by Nicolls himself, with Anna Hathaway and Jim Sturgess playing the star-crossed lovers in question. Released in August of 2011, the film was a modest hit, but those 108-minutes weren’t able to capture the whole story.

A new Netflix adaptation stands more of a chance with that, as the streamer is turning the source material into a multi-part series. Here’s everything we know about this new iteration of One Day.

One Day launches on Netflix on February 8, 2024.

The story will be told over the course of 14 episodes, all of which will drop the same day.

Nicole Taylor, Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani are on writing duties, while Molly Manners, Kate Hewitt, John Hardwick, and Luke Snellin direct. Nige Watson produces, while David Nicholls is executive producer.

One Day cast: Who’s in it?

Ambika Mod (I Hate Suzie, This is Going to Hurt) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus, Citadel) play the lead couple. And here’s the rest of the cast for One Day, including actors and characters they play:

Ambika Mod as Emma Morley

Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew

Essie Davis as Alison

Tim McInnerny as Stephen

Amber Grappy as Tilly

Jonny Weldon as Ian

Joely Richardson as Helen

Toby Stephens as Lionel

Eleanor Tomlinson also stars, though her role is yet to be revealed.

One Day plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the new series: “One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?

“Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak.”

One Day is out on February 8, 2024, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

