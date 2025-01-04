One 1923 character will be “scarier than ever” in Season 2, says star

1923 Season 2 is on the way, and there’s a lot at stake for the Duttons – but that’s nothing compared to Teonna Rainwater’s tragic tale.

Although 1923 is very much focused on the pre-Depression era Dutton family, there’s also a focus on Teonna Rainwater – the ancestor of Thomas Rainwater in Yellowstone.

Her story is one of violence and woe, and the last time we saw her, she was on the run after killing a priest who was sent to capture her after she escaped from her abusive boarding school.

Unfortunately, one Instagram post from a star in Teonna’s storyline has hinted that her freedom may not be so easily won.

Father Renaud will be “scarier than ever” in 1923 S2

Sebastian Roché, who plays Father Renaud in 1923, posted a snapshot of himself in costume to his Instagram alongside the caption, “He’s back and he’s scarier than ever.”

Father Renaud is headmaster for the North Dakota Boarding School for Native Americans, where Teonna is sent to be stripped of her heritage.

This storyline is inspired by the very real establishment of American Indian boarding schools in the 17th to the early 20th centuries. They were created with the objective of “civilizing” Native American children, forcing them to give up their language and traditions.

Father Renaud is a true antagonist, physically beating both Teonna and one of the nuns who run the institution. When Teonna escapes in the night, he sets off on a manhunt to track her down and bring her back.

Despite being a despicable character, fans have praised Roché for his performance, and are keeping their fingers crossed for some well-deserved revenge.

“The actor played a villain on my soap opera (General Hospital). He’s a great villain and talented at making you hate his character,” said one Reddit user.

Another wrote, “Hopefully she gets a chance to beat on him; she’s earned it. Also I hope her father survives. He should get a chance for some payback too for what they did to his mother,” with a third agreeing, “He’s terrible! And I hope something really really bad happens to him. Like, the absolute worst.”

1923 Season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 23.

