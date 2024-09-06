Ocean’s 14 is in the works with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, but one man is missing

An Ocean’s 11 sequel is in the early stages of development, but while major stars like George Clooney and Brad Pitt are set to return, one of their most important collaborators will be missing.

Ocean’s 11 is a pretty unusual franchise. It started as a ‘Rat Pack’ vehicle that starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. as thieves pulling off a daring heist in Last Vegas.

That story received the remake treatment via a hugely successful crime caper which grossed more than $450 million worldwide in 2001, from a budget of $85 million. A pair of lucrative sequels followed, as did an all-female spinoff in 2018, but since then it’s been all quiet on the Ocean front.

Now, however, Deadline is reporting that Ocean’s 14 is in the works, with Clooney and Pitt set to again play the leaders of the crew, Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan.

Warner Bros.

However, according to the outlet, Steven Soderbergh won’t be directing, which is a surprise as he both shepherded and helmed the previous trilogy, to much acclaim.

Instead, Edward Berger is in early talks to oversee proceedings. Berger directed and co-wrote award-winning war movie All Quiet on the Western Front in 2022, and has since been in high demand.

His new film Conclave – also tipped to make a splash during awards season – just premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, at much the same time that Clooney and Pitt’s new movie Wolfs debuted in Venice.

There’s currently no word on a start date for Ocean’s 14, but Warner Bros. has reportedly been “working diligently” on the sequel, and expect original stars like Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and the rest of the ensemble to return.

There's currently no word on a start date for Ocean's 14, but Warner Bros. has reportedly been "working diligently" on the sequel, and expect original stars like Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and the rest of the ensemble to return.