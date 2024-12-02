Obscure Lord of the Rings films finally streaming for first time ever

Two of the lesser-known Lord of the Rings movies are about to be available on a streaming service for the very first time.

The Lord of the Rings is a property that has managed to stay relatively silent in the era of expansive cinematic universes and the oversaturation of popular IP. Yes, we do have the advent of Amazon’s Rings of Power and the upcoming War of the Rohirrim which gives the franchise the anime treatment.

Article continues after ad

Still, when stacked up against other major players in the space like the MCU, DCEU, or Wizarding World, there is comparatively less of Lord of the Rings to consume. Until recently, there have been limited ways to throw yourself into the world of Tolkien but it’s about to become a little easier.

HBO Max is bringing two fairly obscure Lord of the Rings movies to a streaming platform for the first time ever. The animated adaptations from the 1970s, which prior to this move, were only available to purchase physically or digitally.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Never before streamed

Die-hard fans of Tolkien’s preeminent fantasy works are likely familiar with The Hobbit (1977) and The Lord of the Rings (1978). For the uninitiated, however, this may present the first opportunity to watch these classic animated works.

Long before Peter Jackson’s well-loved cinematic adaptation of the Lord of the Rings and whatever The Hobbit trilogy was, these two films were the only way to experience Tolkien’s works without picking up a book. The animated version of The Lord of the Rings from 1978 covers the first two books of the trilogy while the 1977 iteration of The Hobbit manages to finish its tale.

Article continues after ad

The two works certainly show their age but they are interesting pieces of history and they serve as a fantastic study of the popular Dark Fantasy aesthetic that has recently taken over TikTok. If you’re looking to get a view of Boromir in a Viking helm or a surly Gandalf who likes spooking Hobbits for no reason, HBO Max is offering the chance to do so for free.

Article continues after ad

Both films are now streaming on HBO Max after Warner Bros. managed to resecure the rights to the two movies. It’s unclear how long they’ll remain available on the service so if you want a look at a pre Peter Jackson take on the universe, now’s the time to do it.