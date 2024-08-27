“Phenomenal” Oasis documentary with high Rotten Tomatoes score is on streaming now

“Anyway, here’s Wonderwall” are words we’re actually about to hear again. But before the reunion, there’s a “phenomenal” Oasis documentary that needs watching.

It turns out that the band’s cryptic social media posts weren’t for another compilation album or bucket hat merch, but a legitimate, no-bad-blood stadium tour. The 15-year-long feud between the Gallagher brothers appears to be over, and Oasis is back.

Sadly, if you want tickets, you’ll have to wait until Summer 2025 to see them in the flesh (if no more arguments break out, that is), but there is a “phenomenal” documentary to catch up with in the meantime.

With an enviable Rotten Tomatoes score of 84%, Oasis: Supersonic is available to stream on AppleTV+ now. Comprised of both never-before-seen concert footage and sit-down interviews, the documentary does exactly what it says on the tin, charting “the phenomenal story of iconic band Oasis.”

The surprise reunion announcement has made the new movie a must for any fan, and critics across the board agree it’s worth Certified Fresh status.

James Clay at Fresh Fiction wrote, “In a nutshell, it’s all about insecurity and Oasis: Supersonic dials in on the sibling rivalry with respect to the family and enough conflict to make audience members, such as myself, salivate.”

“Feisty and unapologetic, Oasis: Supersonic impishly encourages a radical ride on Oasis’ symbolically aforementioned ‘Champagne Supernova.’ The feral Gallaghers would probably prefer you travel without any safety hats,” Frank Ochieng at The Critical Movie Critics agreed.

Josh McShane at Under the Radar summed up, “You can’t help but root for these belligerent, confrontational delinquents to make good.”

Alongside the streaming service, fans have the option to catch Supersonic on Amazon Prime Video, Kanopy, and Spectrum.

In fact, the documentary is so renowned that fans were initially convinced the sudden announcement would be for another one.

“I so desperately want this Oasis announcement to be a documentary or an anniversary album release I don’t think I’d be able to stop laughing if it is,” one posted on X/Twitter.

If reliving their glory days isn’t enough, tickets for the reunion tour go on sale August 31, 2024, at 9am BST. In the meantime… as you were, to quote LG.

