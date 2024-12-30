NPC Miles Morales responds to rumors he’s in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

TikTok-famous NPC Miles Morales has responded to rumors that he voices a character in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man after the first trailer debuted.

The first trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man included a voice that sounded very similar to TikToker turned Twitch star NPC Miles Morales, also known as leaks._.world.

In the trailer, a young Peter Parker as Spider-Man saves Harry Osborn from getting hit by a truck after being chased by thugs.

Following this, one of the thugs, who is streaming his encounter with Harry and Peter tells viewers, “check out our next victim in his dumbass costume.”

Many viewers were quick to note how similar the character’s voice sounded to NPC Miles Morales, but the creator has since responded to the rumors with some unfortunate news.

Is NPC Miles Morales in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

NPC Miles Morales soared in TikTok popularity by impersonating the Spider-Man hero in a series of live streams.

As such, many felt it would make sense if Disney reached out to him for a cameo in the show. However, NPC Miles Morales has denied being in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

During a Twitch stream, fans straight up asked the creator if he had a cameo and leaks._.world revealed that, although the voice sounds like him, it’s just a coincidence.

“Nah, that’s not me,” he told viewers. “But thank you, though.”

Of course, the streamer may end up using his voice talents for a different role in another show or a future Spider-Man project, but for now, it doesn’t look like he’s actually part of the cartoon.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on January 29, 2025 on Disney+. A second season titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year has already been confirmed, so we’ll have to see if NPC Miles Morales takes part in the next installment.