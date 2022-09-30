Now You See Me 3: Cast, plot and everything we know

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected] to.com

Will the Four Horsemen and the mysterious Eye return for Now You See Me 3 and what kinds of tricks will they have up their sleeves?

Now You See Me, a 2013 movie about a group of bank-robbing magicians, was a surprise hit thanks to superb acting, colorful fight scenes, and an end twist that had most audiences begging the magician to reveal their secret.

The success of the first installment led to a sequel in 2016, but was not as well received as the first movie. Audiences and critics disliked the fact that the sequel was overly complicated that, unlike the original, failed to stick the landing.

There had been reports as far back as 2015 that a third movie was in development, but news of Now You See Me 3 was scarce until it was announced that Ruben Fleischer (director of Uncharted and Venom) would direct. Here is everything we know about Now You See Me 3.

Which cast members are returning or joining?

In the announcement, Fleischer said “[t]here are three things in this world I absolutely love… Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and magic. To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as the rest of the incredible cast of the Now You See Me movies is a dream come true.”

This would seem to confirm that both Eisenberg and Harrelson will reprise their roles from the first two films as J. Daniel Atlas and Merritt McKinney, respectively.

YouTube: Lionsgate The Four Horsemen of Now You See Me 2

There has been no confirmation as to other members of the cast, but it has been rumored that both Dave Franco and Lizzy Caplan would return in a third movie as Jack Wilder and Lula May.

No information has been given as to whether actors Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, Daniel Radcliffe, or Michael Caine would return.

What is the plot of Now You See Me 3?

As of right now, there is no concrete information about what might happen in Now You See Me 3, but there are threads still left hanging from the first two movies that could be explored. Spoilers for Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 are below.

At the end of the second movie, the Horsemen were inducted into the Eye while Dylan was appointed its new leader. The third film could explore more about the history of the Eye and its global reach (as we learned in Now You See Me 2).

In addition, the third movie could follow the second’s theme of revenge, as mysterious new adversaries try to take down the Horsemen like Walter Mabry did on behalf of his father, who the Horsemen robbed in the first movie.