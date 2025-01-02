Nosferatu’s director may be remaking another all-time great horror film

Audiences are still celebrating Robert Eggers latest horror masterpiece, Nosferatu, but another remake of a horror classic may already be on his docket if new rumors are accurate.

Eggers is spoiled for choice on the heels of Nosferatu’s critical and box office success. In an interview, he expressed that he’s sitting on a mound of potential projects including the Medieval film The Knight and a Rasputin miniseries, among others. It looks like that he might need to make some more space on his project shelf.

According to a report from Hollywood scooper Jeff Sneider, Eggers might have already found his next project, and it’s another remake of a time-honored horror classic.

Eggers’ may be directing a remake of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth

According to the new report from The InSneider (via Inverse), Eggers has been brought on to write and direct a remake of the 1986 Jim Henson classic, Labyrinth.

The film would reportedly be Eggers’ first to escape an R-rating, and it would reunite Eggers with his The Northman co-writer Sjón for the script. Sneider also reports that The Northman-star Alexander Skarsgård might be eyed for Jareth the Goblin King, famously portrayed by David Bowie in the original.

If the reports were accurate, the film would be from both Sony and the Jim Henson Co., but it’s unclear how much it would borrow from or alter the original’s characteristic style. Despite the lack of an R-rating, the film would surely have Eggers’ rich worldbuilding and a darkness that fits the story world.

There’s certainly a chance that this reported project might not come to fruition, given that many Labyrinth follow-ups have been reported in the past and have stalled out, but Nosferatu proves that Eggers can take a long-simmering project up and translate it masterfully. In the case of Nosferatu, we may not have seen the best version yet–a 3-hour extended edition is coming our way soon. Perhaps a return to Labyrinth will, too.