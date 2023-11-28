Nosferatu remake release date sets up huge cinema clash in 2024

Robert Eggers’ anticipated Nosferatu remake has just got its release date – and one week in 2024 will see three huge movies go head-to-head.

Eggers became a renowned moviemaking name from the get-go with 2015’s The Witch, a “delicious” gothic horror that helped launch the career of Anya Taylor-Joy. He went two-for-two on bangers with The Lighthouse, Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe’s psycho-nautical thriller, before going big with The Northman, a sword-and-abs Viking epic that hit cinemas last year.

However, next year will mark the release of a long-developed project: his all-star remake of Nosferatu, recognized as cinema’s original vampire movie, reborn through the director’s new vision.

While there was a brief time when Eggers said the movie was at risk of disappearing into the ether of unmade films, it’s just been given a big-ticket release date in 2024.

Nosferatu faces off against Sonic 3 and Jordan Peele

Nosferatu will be released on December 25, 2024. This places it squarely against Jordan Peele’s next horror movie (details of which haven’t been shared bar its intended release date), making it quite the Christmas for horror fans.

That’s not all: just a few days earlier, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to hit cinemas on December 20 alongside Mufasa: The Lion King, the “live-action” prequel to the remake… that also grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

On December 13, two other major releases are due to arrive in theaters: a new Karate Kid movie with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, a new anime movie set in Middle-earth and the franchise’s first big-screen outing since the conclusion of The Hobbit trilogy in 2014.

In a statement, as per Variety, Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said: “The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast.”

You can find out more about Nosferatu here, and our other upcoming movie & TV hubs below:

