Nosferatu jumps on popcorn bucket trend with the scariest tin yet

The Nosferatu remake is being celebrated with a brand-new popcorn tin and it’s a fully detailed replica of Count Orlok’s sarcophagus.

Another day, another outlandish popcorn bucket has been announced, this time for the upcoming remake of the classic 1922 film Nosferatu.

We’ve had Dune 2’s viral “Fleshlight” popcorn bucket, Deadpool & Wolverine’s comical and cute feeders and now, Nosferatu fans can look forward to gobbling down their popcorn out of a sarcophagus.

The first reveal of this new collectible popcorn bucket was made via Regal Cinemas and the official Nosferatu Instagram account. This exclusive tin was announced ahead of the new movie’s December 25, 2024, release date.

The new popcorn bucket may not be as elaborate as Gladiator 2’s virtual experience, but for fans of the film, it’s a great collectible and is a direct replica of Count Orlok’s sarcophagus.

It is adorned with various markings and small details and has a removable lid, so you can easily store your popcorn in it or, after seeing the film, pop other items inside as well. Thankfully, it’s as practical as it is cool, something not all of these new popcorn tins share. Talking about you, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim.

How to get the Nosferatu sarcophagus popcorn bucket

Now that tickets for Nosferatu are officially on sale, you can pre-order this new popcorn bucket at participating Regal Cinemas across the US.

However, be sure to get in quick if you want to get your hands on this item, as these special popcorn buckets almost always sell out immediately.

The upcoming remake of Nosferatu has been written and directed by Robert Eggers, the same man who made The Witch (2015), The Lighthouse (2019), and most recently, The Northman (2022).

Bill Skarsgård, who found fame through his breakout role as Pennywise the Clown in the IT remakes, is set to star in the film. Willem Defoe, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and others will round out the cast.

Nosferatu is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2024.