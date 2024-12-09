Nosferatu fans can sleep in their own coffin, if they can stomach the price

Fans of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu now have the ultimate holiday gift opportunity, thanks to the fine folks at Focus Features.

Eggers’ Nosferatu is an incredible rebirth for the influential, century-old vampire tale. Heading to theaters on December 25, it’s set to be an immersive story thanks to gorgeous visuals and stunning production design surrounding his decrepit castle to the stunningly detailed, horrific sarcophagus.

There is good news for fans, as a Nosferatu Replica Sarcophagus Bed is currently available to pre-order just in time for the holiday season. Grab some dirt from your ancestral homeland and prepare for your shadow to curse all it touches, because here’s how Nosferatu fans can prepare for a restful eternal slumber.

The perfect for any vampiric paramour

Now officially listed at the NBCUniversal Shop, the Sarcophagus bed is hand-crafted with a wooden base, detailed carvings and interior, a custom-fit mattress, and “foam lid for easy opening at sundown.” It’s a limited run, and they’re currently taking orders if you email Nosferatu.bed@focusfeatures.com.

This bed can be yours for a startling $20,000.00, but it won’t disappoint the vampiric paramour in your life. If the $20k price tag is a little steep for your holiday budget, here’s how to bring a little Nosferatu home with a Sarcophagus popcorn bucket replica.

There is some bad news: the bed can be ordered in time for this season’s holidays, but it won’t ship until after the start of 2025. According to the website, the 250 lb. beds will ship “within 56 days,” so they’re unlikely to arrive within this holiday season unless the team is propelled by Nosferatu’s own nefarious shadow. The good news is that, if film fans order now, there’s a good chance it may be shipped before Valentine’s Day 2025.

