Nosferatu will get an extended cut that includes one major missing moment

Nosferatu is currently busy bringing the scares to the holiday box office, but there are still more surprises to come, with Robert Eggers revealing an extended edition is already on the way.

The vampire flick is bringing the heat in theaters right now, crossing $48 million at the box office and swiftly becoming Eggers’ highest-grossing movie.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe, the new horror movie is an update on the 1922 silent film, exploring the gothic tale of Count Orlok and his pursuit of Ellen Hutter.

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say the new movie is a hit, and fans will be thrilled to hear a Nosferatu extended edition is coming to Blu-ray, as confirmed by the director himself. What’s more, it’ll include a missing shot that was featured in the trailer.

Robert Eggers confirms Nosferatu extended edition

Speaking to Esquire UK, Eggers revealed the Blu-ray release of Nosferatu will include an extended edition. He also confirmed that it’ll contain one trailer shot that was removed from the final edit. It appears in the trailer at the 1:14 mark, featuring Skarsgård’s Orlok slowly turning towards the camera.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Focus Features

As Eggers explained, the shot was removed of the movie to maintain the tension of the scene in the theatrical release.

“The first shot is a funny one because it’s one of those annoying things for film dorks because it’s not in the movie,” he said. “It was a really cool shot, I really like the shot. But where it was intended we were actually ruining some tension, to know Bill was around.

Article continues after ad

“And we needed to keep him more mysterious. But if you wish to purchase the Blu-ray, it is in the extended version of the film.”

Fans are already buzzing at the idea of an extended cut, with many taking to the comments section to build the hype.

“Extended cut on the Blu-ray confirmed! Thank you, god!” said one comment, while another added, “Extended version? TAKE MY MONEY!”

“Have not bought a Blu-ray since Avengers End Game,” said one. “That dead streak will end with this movie.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Can’t wait for the Blu-ray, I can almost see it in my hands,” a fourth wrote.

For more, find out why Nosferatu isn’t the same as Dracula but they have one big connection, why Nosferatu’s scariest scene is one you’ll never see coming, and how the true story behind Nosferatu is almost too unhinged to believe.