Normal People fans have gone feral over announcement from stars

It’s a big day for Normal People fans, with stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones teasing upcoming news on social media and causing fans to go into full hype mode.

The tease in question arrived on May 28 after being posted to Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Instagram story. In it, she shared a picture of the two stars together, smiling at the camera, accompanied by the caption: “We’ve got some news to share!! Watch this space.”

It’s not an understatement to say that Normal People, which first aired in 2020, became the defining piece of pop culture for melancholy book lovers. Following the ups-and-downs of Connell (Mescal) and Marianne’s (Edgar-Jones) relationship over years of near-misses, the TV show became a point of obsession for viewers thanks to the couple’s tantalizing chemistry, both on and off-screen.

Naturally, then, this post has caused a wave of speculation and joy from fans, the flames of which were only further fueled when the production company behind Normal People (Element Pictures) reposted Edgar-Jones’ picture to their own Instagram story on the same day.

“I need to be put down like a dog,” one fan wrote after seeing the post. Another declared: “NOBODY F**KING MOVE.”

Theories as to what the post could mean have been the preoccupation of social media in the hours following. Of course, people were quick to guess that this meant a Season 2 of Normal People could be in the works, but given that there is no sequel to Sally Rooney’s original novel, that’s unlikely.

It could also be a signal that the pair are reuniting for a Normal People reading, perhaps for charity. This has been done in the past for other popular shows, with cast members getting together for live or virtual readings. However, the fandom is still ablaze with plenty of other speculation.

One fan joked: “Marianne and Connell are reuniting at the Dublin-NYC Portal,” referring to the infamous portal that recently popped up in both cities, as well as the fact that Normal People ended with Connell deciding to move to New York.

“Streets are saying it’s just an audio book of normal people,” suggested another. One person wrote: “It’s definitely a podcast I’m sorry to break it to you all.”

That said, quite a few fans managed to make a very likely guess, suggesting that the two actors would be reuniting for the upcoming season of Variety’s Actors on Actors.

The lineup is due to be announced today, May 29, and with both actors promoting projects on the horizon (Gladiator 2 for Mescal, and Twisters for Edgar-Jones), this could very well be it.

“Variety Actors on Actors lineup announcement is tomorrow,” one user pointed out, while another wrote: “Variety’s Actors on Actors lineup drops tomorrow. Could just be that they are on it.”

