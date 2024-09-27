What happens at the end of Nobody Wants This? Netflix series explained

Mercifully, there are no cliffhangers to be seen at the end of Nobody Wants This, the new Netflix series starring Adam Brody as rabbi Noah and Kristen Bell as his “shiksa” love interest.

Although it might be nearing Halloween, there’s never a bad time for a lighthearted, binge-worthy series, especially when it’s got Bell and Brody front and center.

The premise behind the Netflix rom-com is simple: Joanne (Bell) is an irreverent, outspoken podcaster who spends her time talking about sex and bickering with her best frenemy sister Morgan (Justine Lupe). When she meets and falls for Jewish rabbi Noah (Brody), both of their lives are upended.

Can they make it work? Thankfully, you’ll find out at the end of Nobody Wants This after the new TV show landed on the streaming service on Thursday (September 27). Warning: spoilers ahead!

The ending of Nobody Wants This is what you’d want

In short, Joanne and Noah end up back together, sharing a kiss in the final scene of Nobody Wants This – but it’s touch and go in the lead up to this moment.

You see, at the start of the series, both characters are going through major life changes. The ratings for Joanne and Morgan’s podcast – aptly titled Nobody Wants This – are steadily rising, meaning they’re in the process of having it acquired.

Joanne is finding the local Los Angeles dating scene tricky, although she’s able to use her disaster dating stories to her advantage (they make great podcast fodder).

Meanwhile, Noah is on the precipice of being the head rabbi at his synagogue. He’s also in a relationship with Rebecca (Emily Arlook), a woman we quickly learn has his family’s devoted approval.

She’s very close with his parents Bina (Tovah Feldshuh) and Ilan (Paul Ben-Victor), as well as Noah’s brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and his wife Esther (Jackie Tohn).

However, in Episode 1 of Nobody Wants This, Noah spots Rebecca wearing an engagement ring. Turns out, she’d rooted through his things, found it, and started planning the whole engagement behind his back.

“You were clearly going to propose anyway, and I don’t really know what was taking so long. So now we can just skip past the whole ‘will you marry me part’, because I say yes,” Rebecca states, but Noah’s not happy. “That was my whole part,” he says.

Netflix Rebecca and Noah break up

The whole thing makes him realize he doesn’t want his future to be with Rebecca, and he breaks up with her.

Following this, Noah attends a party held by Ashley (Sherry Cola) – Joanne’s friend and the podcast’s agent. When Noah and Joanne meet, they instantly click.

There’s just one problem – Joanne “doesn’t have a Jewish bone in her.” And being a rabbi makes this a rather difficult issue to overcome.

Throughout the course of the next 10 episodes, the pair go through (many hilarious) ups and downs as they try to navigate their relationship.

Joanne has a hard time winning over Noah’s family and friends (especially Esther, who happens to be Rebbeca’s BFF), while Noah finds it tricky trying to hide the fact he’s dating a “shiksa” from his boss, head rabbi Cohen (Stephen Tobolowsky).

Rebecca throws another spanner in the works when she messes with the relationship, having been left devastated by the fact that Noah moved on so quickly. Meanwhile, Joanne feels as if she’s competing with Rebecca.

As we approach the finale, Noah learns that Cohen is set to retire and he wants to pass the torch on to him. The only issue? He can’t have a gentile partner.

Netflix Esther and Bina don’t warm to Joanne

Although Joanne decides she wants to convert to Judaism, she has her doubts about making such a massive decision. Her concerns reach boiling point when she finally comes face-to-face with Rebecca, who reveals just how much pressure she’ll face as the head rabbi’s wife.

“He represents the temple, so you represent the temple,” Rebbeca says. “People look to you as an example.”

“Like a good example?” Joanne quips. “That’s a lot of pressure.” So much pressure, in fact, that when Noah professes his love to Joanne, she says that she loves him back – and it’s why she can’t convert.

“I’m just not ready… if I’m being honest, I was only doing it for you,” she explains. “I’m saying goodbye. You can’t have both, and I would never make you choose.”

Joanne tells him not to follow her, but when she gets on the shuttle bus back to her house, she is clearly devastated. Once she arrives home, she sees Noah standing there.

“So how does this work?” she asks, to which Noah replies, “Well, you were right. I can’t have both.” He grabs her face and kisses her, indicating he chooses Joanne – and this is where Nobody Wants This ends.

What does shiksa mean?

Shiksa is a slang term often used by Jewish people to describe a non-Jewish woman or girl.

The nickname, of Yiddish origin, has moved into English and some Hebrew usage over the years, and is often (but not always) used in a disparaging way.

Netflix Joanne and Morgan are called “shiksas”

In Nobody Wants This, it first pops up when Joanne pays a visit to the synagogue to see Noah speak. At the end of the service, numerous women try to introduce their daughters to Noah, indicating they’d be perfect matches now he’s single.

However, he interrupts them to go and speak with Joanne. As they stare lovingly at each other, Esther asks Noah’s mother Bina, “Who the hell is that?” To which Bina says, “A shiksa.”

In Episode 2, which is literally titled ‘A shiksa walks into a temple’, Noah and Sasha end up going out for a drink with Joanne and Morgan, where Sasha describes them as shiksas.

When they ask what it means, Noah awkwardly says, “It’s basically you guys… technically, it’s a Yiddish insult that means you’re impure and detestable. But these days it just means you’re a hot, blonde non-Jew.”

Will there be a Season 2?

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t officially shared any news of renewing Nobody Wants This for Season 2 – but there’s definitely room for the story to continue.

After all, even though it ends with Joanne and Noah’s passionate kiss, indicating they’re getting back together, we don’t find out how they’ll make it work.

Either Noah decides not to become head rabbi, which will only cause more upset among his friends and family, or Joanne eventually learns more about the Jewish religion and decides to convert.

There’s plenty more story of their rollercoaster relationship to explore, meaning the writers wouldn’t be short of new content to work with.

Ultimately, Netflix is stats-driven (hence why so many beloved TV shows have been axed after just one or two seasons).

If Nobody Wants This can reach the top 10 chart and maintain its spot for a period of time, there’s all the chance Season 2 could get the green light. For now, it’s a waiting game.

Until then, Nobody Wants This Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now for your binge-watching pleasure. You can also catch up on other Netflix series with our guides to Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2, and our breakdown of other TV shows on streaming this month.