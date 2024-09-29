Nobody Wants This creator reveals Season 1 almost had a much sadder ending

Erin Foster, the creator of the original romcom series Nobody Wants This, broke down how Season 1 almost ended on a much sadder note.

Although true crime and murder mysteries dominated Netflix‘s charts thanks to Monsters Season 2 and The Perfect Couple, the new 10-episode romcom show Nobody Wants This has taken over the top spot.

Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the season follows the will they/won’t they relationship between sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah.

Article continues after ad

Although Nobody Wants This ended with a traditional get-back-together smooch after the couple experienced a series of ups and down, Foster sat down with TVLine and explained how she came up with three different endings, one of which was Joanne asking, “Well, then how’s this going to work?” before it cut to black.

Netflix

She added, “One is, like, she gets off the bus, and he’s just standing there [and the other] he says, ‘It’s you and me.’ We just, like, played with different levels, and we all kind of took a vote and ended up where we are.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The hopefulness of Joanne and Noah getting back together despite being from different worlds is one of the reason so many fans want a second season of the series.

Unfortunately, the streaming service hasn’t officially ordered another round of Nobody Wants This, but Foster is armed and ready with a new idea if they come knocking.

“I just want to continue where we leave off,” Foster said. “We took Season 1 really slow in their relationship. We didn’t move too fast, and I think it worked out really nicely, and so, I want to be able to continue that in a potential Season 2 and not move too quickly.”

Article continues after ad

The show’s creator isn’t the only one who wants to see Joanne and Noah’s future together as fans have been vocal about their desire to see more from the series.

“Kinda need everyone to watching Nobody Wants This on Netflix because I NEEEEED it to get renewed for Season 2!!!” One fan posted on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

And another wrote, “Just finished Nobody Wants This Season 1…spectacular gimme 14 more of them right now.”

Nobody Wants This Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now. You can also catch up on other Netflix series with our guides to Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2, and our breakdown of other TV shows on streaming this month.